Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Play-In

Stay with us to follow the Thunder and Pelicans live from the 2022-2023 NBA Play-In!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans live corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Play-In duel, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Smoothie King Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Thunder vs Pelicans online and live from the NBA Play-In 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the game Oklahoma City Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans in various countries:
Argentina: 11:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 9:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 02:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Brandon Ingram, a must see player!
The Pelicans forward started this new season with some problems due to muscular problems. However, in the 3 games that he has played, he has managed to become the benchmark for the team's offense with an average of 22.0 points, 4.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. Ingram comes from a difficult season, he only participated in 55 of the 82 regular season games and saw the great level shown two years ago when he won the "Most Improved Player" award fall. So his objective will be to become the team leader. Along with CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson, they hope to clinch a playoff berth and be a tough opponent from distance and in the paint. With the addition of CJ McCollum, the New Orleans forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, Ingram will seek to be one of the MVP candidates for the 2022-2023 season.
How does the Pelicans get here?
The New Orleans team continues in this season with the sole objective of getting back into the playoffs and being an uncomfortable team on the court. The Pelicans aren't favorites in the West but they have a great roster. He finished last season with a record of 36 wins and 46 losses to finish in ninth place only and enter the Play-In, where they knocked out the Spurs and the Clippers to get into the postseason, once there, the team had little to do. face Phoenix and lost the series by a score of 4-2. Those of New Orleans are running to be one of the candidates to fight for the championship of their Conference and with the talent of CJ McColllum, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valaciunas, Zion Williamson and Hebert Jones will try to finish at the top of the table. The Pelicans are one of the candidates to enter the Playoffs and fight to finish at the top of the Western Conference.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a must see player!
The Oklahoma City point guard is leading the team offensively as its top scorer and rebounder averaging 31.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Sahi is in a great moment and is taking advantage of the good moment of the team so that the team is fighting to get away from the bottom of the Western Conference table and have a chance of sneaking into the Play-In. Shai has a high chance of being considered for the all-star game and could be one of the starters in February, currently ranked as the third leading scorer this season behind only Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection to Josh Giddey and Luduentz Dort is paying off for a team that is under-reflected but worth watching.
How does the Thunder arrive?
The Oklahoma team arrives at a moment of reconstruction by being located in teenth place in the Western Conference with a record of 40 wins and 42 losses. The Thunder took pick #2 in the NBA with which they brought Chet Holmgren hoping that he would become one of the new jewels of the team, however he failed to debut and will miss the entire season. During free agency the team did not have many options to strengthen the team and they had to settle for renewing players like Mike Muscala, Kenrich Willias, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort, added to this the team recovered Josh Giddey after being out since the end of last season due to injury. Oklahoma's future looks very interesting, but its present is being even more surprising with an intractable Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and sneaking into the MVP talk. The team's objective is to fight to sneak into the Playoffs and show an improvement against projects from other rebuilding teams such as the Pistons, Magic and Rockets.
Where's the game?
The Smoothie King Center located in the city of New Orleans will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape and get into the Playoffs. This stadium has a capacity for 17,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Play-In. The meeting will take place at the Smoothie King Center, sharp at 9:30 p.m.