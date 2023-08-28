Greece vs USA: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Basketball World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
As the tournament progresses, some things will be corrected in our team. That was the logic of the strong friendlies we played, all these teams will go far in the tournament, I believe. I don't know if testing players in other positions is called alchemy, but this is our line-up. Obviously, you can't stretch Moraitis to become a 4-man. We saw what worked and what was most effective. We'll try to be successful in this game as well, but also thinking about the next one against New Zealand. had Kerr respect what he does and basketball. Just as I used to talk like that about Jordan, Kerr also talks about Greece. If you don't respect your opponent and basketball, they won't respect you either".
Nikos Rogavopoulos: "We watched the USA-New Zealand game. We saw that at the start they made the Americans make mistakes and then with the USA's pace the game ended relatively easily. The USA are a very strong team, one of the favorites at the World Cup, but we're going to give it our best shot and we believe we'll put up a good fight. We'll go in and give it our all without fear. We feel good about each other, we're close and we love being in the national team, that's very important. When we play we can't say I'm going to keep my strength up for the next game. You go in and give it your all. Everyone thinks about how to win the game, nothing else. I feel like we're playing Jordan, it's a game where anything can happen. And Jordan made it difficult for New Zealand in the USA.
Groups
Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China and Puerto Rico
Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece and New Zealand
Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro and Lithuania
Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia and Japan
Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela
Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast
Group H: Canada, Latvia, France and Lebanon.
The tournament's biggest winners: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).
Basketball World Cup
The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (now Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (now independent nations) have featured prominently in the competition over the years.
The United States has been remarkably successful in the Basketball World Cup, winning several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attracts more attention than the Basketball World Cup.
The current edition, in 2023, will have three venues: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The current edition has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. Two teams qualify for the next round and so the round of 16 begins, just like the soccer World Cup.
Steve Kerr: "Really good game for us to experience. New Zealand were great. They came out and were very physical straight away and then took it to us and we need to feel that because that's how these games will be. But I loved the way we responded and felt that in 40 minutes we can wear teams down. You look at the roster, we have some young guys, but we have guys who can play and who have proven that in the NBA and in the NBA playoffs. They're fearless. I love watching them play and it's been an absolute joy to coach them just because of their willingness to play together, to be unselfish and to compete."