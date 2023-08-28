Greece vs USA: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Basketball World Cup Match
What Austin Reaves and Steve Kerr say

Austin Reaves: "Obviously it wasn't the start we wanted. We'll go back and watch the movie and learn from that, but our intensity and physicality after the first five minutes was much better. But like I said, we'll learn from this and move on to Greece."

Steve Kerr: "Really good game for us to experience. New Zealand were great. They came out and were very physical straight away and then took it to us and we need to feel that because that's how these games will be. But I loved the way we responded and felt that in 40 minutes we can wear teams down. You look at the roster, we have some young guys, but we have guys who can play and who have proven that in the NBA and in the NBA playoffs. They're fearless. I love watching them play and it's been an absolute joy to coach them just because of their willingness to play together, to be unselfish and to compete."

USA's squad

Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Anthony Edwards, J. Jackson Jr., Brandon Ingram, Walker Kessler, Austin Reaves, Cameron Johnson, Bobby Portis, Paolo Banchero, Josh Hart.
What Dimitris Itoudis and Michalis Lountzis say

Dimitris Itoudis: "If I had known what we were going to do, I would have stayed in Greece. We're in a good mood, we've got a good recovery, we've put some elements into our game plan. The USA are one of the favorites, they're playing very well, yesterday was a very tough game against New Zealand. The start made the Americans realize that if you take it easy in every game, you'll pay for it. New Zealand don't let anything drop, they're all focused on that. The USA had to do their best to win. The USA is a very athletic team that can run and score on the primary or secondary blitz. 

As the tournament progresses, some things will be corrected in our team. That was the logic of the strong friendlies we played, all these teams will go far in the tournament, I believe. I don't know if testing players in other positions is called alchemy, but this is our line-up. Obviously, you can't stretch Moraitis to become a 4-man. We saw what worked and what was most effective. We'll try to be successful in this game as well, but also thinking about the next one against New Zealand. had Kerr respect what he does and basketball. Just as I used to talk like that about Jordan, Kerr also talks about Greece. If you don't respect your opponent and basketball, they won't respect you either".

Nikos Rogavopoulos: "We watched the USA-New Zealand game. We saw that at the start they made the Americans make mistakes and then with the USA's pace the game ended relatively easily. The USA are a very strong team, one of the favorites at the World Cup, but we're going to give it our best shot and we believe we'll put up a good fight. We'll go in and give it our all without fear. We feel good about each other, we're close and we love being in the national team, that's very important. When we play we can't say I'm going to keep my strength up for the next game. You go in and give it your all. Everyone thinks about how to win the game, nothing else. I feel like we're playing Jordan, it's a game where anything can happen. And Jordan made it difficult for New Zealand in the USA.

Greece's squad

Kostas Papanikolaou, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Giannoulis Larentzakis, Ioannis Papapetrou, Georgios Papagiannis, Michalis Lountzis, Dinos Mitoglou, Nikos Rogkavopoulos, Thomas Walkup, Lefteris Bochoridis, Dimitris Moraitis, Monolis Chatzidakis.
How the USA comes

The United States beat New Zealand 99-72. Shooting guard Paolo Banchero was the standout performer in the match.
How Greece comes

Greece beat Jordan 92-71, with Nikos Rogkavopoulos in the spotlight and Giannoulis Larentzakis as the Greek team's leading scorer.
Groups

Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy

Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China and Puerto Rico

Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece and New Zealand

Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro and Lithuania

Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia and Japan

Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela

Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast

Group H: Canada, Latvia, France and Lebanon.

The tournament's biggest winners: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3).

Basketball World Cup

The Basketball World Cup, also known as the FIBA Basketball World Cup, is an international men's basketball tournament organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Like the Football World Cup, the Basketball World Cup takes place every four years and brings together the best national basketball teams from around the world.

The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (now Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (now independent nations) have featured prominently in the competition over the years.

The United States has been remarkably successful in the Basketball World Cup, winning several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attracts more attention than the Basketball World Cup.

The current edition, in 2023, will have three venues: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The current edition has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. Two teams qualify for the next round and so the round of 16 begins, just like the soccer World Cup.

 

Eye on the game

Greece vs USA live this Monday (29), at 8:40 am ET, for the Basketball World Cup. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
