Dominican Republic vs Puerto Rico LIVE Updates in 2023 FIBA World Cup (0-0)

🇩🇴 Dominican Republic lineup!
These are the five that start for the Dominican Republic for today's game:
🇵🇷 Puerto Rico lineup!
These are the headlines of Puerto Rico for today's game:
Ismael Romero, Tremont Waters, Isaiah Pacheco, George Conditt, and Stephen Thompson Jr.
Referee
Omar Bermudez is the main referee designated for the game between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico of the FIBA World Cup 2023.
Here is Puerto Rico!
Those from Puerto Rico are already in the stadium for today's game:
Dominican Republic appears!
The Dominican Republic team arrived at the Araneta Coliseum for tonight's game.
Last duel!
The last time the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico saw each other was during the group stage of the 1978 FIBA World Cup when the Puerto Ricans won the visit by a score of 119-89.
The group!
This is how Group I goes in the World Cup with Italy as the leader:
Here we go!
We are just under an hour away from the start of the game between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico at the Araneta Coliseum. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL
Tremont Waters, a must see player!
The point guard from Puerto Rico is one of the greatest figures of his team and a player for Gigantes de Carolina in Puerto Rico. Now, it seems that the Puerto Rican veteran may have one of his last chances to put his country among the best in the world. Waters will seek to take advantage of the great squad of Puerto Rico and add his game to that of his teammates so that the Puerto Ricans return to fight for the FIBA title and be a difficult rival within Group I. What is most expected from the young point guard of Puerto Rico is a healthy championship and his great ability as orchestrator of the team's offense to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does Puerto Rico arrive?
The Puerto Rico National Team continues its participation in this FIBA World Cup 2023 with duels against Puerto Rico and Serbia looking to surprise the tournament and advance to the Quarterfinals. In addition to these teams, they share a group with Italy and Serbia. The 12 Magnificent Basketball are back in a Basketball World Cup, after failing to qualify for the elimination phase the previous edition and now they will seek to get among the best in the world and advance to the next round. Some interesting names on this roster are Tremont Waters, Ismael Romero, George Conditt, Stephen Johnson Jr., Jordan Howards and Isaiah Pineiro. Puerto Rico will seek to take advantage of this game against the Dominican Republic to add a victory that brings them closer to their classification. The game of the Magnificent 12 stands out for being very physical and for speed breaks and the search for the shot with a free player. Puerto Rico is the sixth best team in the American continent and will seek to be among the best in the world. This may be the last FIBA World Cup for some selected players, so they will try to leave everything on the court to close this World Cup cycle in the best way. These do not start as the favorites against the Dominican Republic, but they do not rule out giving a surprise on the court.
Karl-Anthony Towns, a must see player!
The center from the Dominican Republic is one of the stars of the Minnesota Timberwolves and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the team's top scorer. One of the stars of the Dominican team is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to place her team among the best in the world. Without a doubt, the guard's connection with Andrés Feliz and Victor Liz is paying off for an important team in search of the championship.
How dores Dominican Republic get here?
The Dominican Republic team is present at this FIBA World Cup 2023 to try to surpass what was obtained in the last edition where they were left out in this same instance. A victory against Puerto Rico would help them position themselves at the top of Group I, where Serbia and Italy are also located. The Dominican Republic has great players like Victor Liz, Andrés Feliz, Jean Montero, Karl-Anthony Towns, Antonio Peña and Rigoberto Mendoza. The Dominican Republic is one of the favorites in this group and will seek to be among the best in the quarterfinals. The only objective of the Dominican Republic is to qualify first to avoid a possible crossover with higher level teams and have a better chance of getting into the next round. The duel against Puerto Rico will be essential to lead the victory in the group and to be able to reach the second game against Serbia with less pressure.
Where's the game?
The Araneta Coliseum located in the city of Quezon, Philippines will host this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 16,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1960.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico match, corresponding to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Araneta Coliseum, at 8 o'clock.