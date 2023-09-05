Lithuania vs Serbia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and Lineups in 2023 FIBA World Cup (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Serbia is here!
The Serbian team arrived at the Mall of Asia Arena for tonight's game:
Lithuania appears!
Those from Lithuania are already in the stadium for today's game:
Last duel!
The last time Lithuania and Serbia saw each other was during the group stage of the 2010 FIBA World Cup when the Baltics took victory by a score of 99-89.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the results of the comparison between the two teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour away from the match between Lithuania and Serbia kicking off at the Mall of Asia Arena. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Lithuania vs Serbia live FIBA World Cup 2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups of the Lithuania vs Serbia live corresponding to the Quarterfinals of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Mall of Asia Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Lithuania vs Serbia online and live from the FIBA World Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the Lithuania vs Serbia match in various countries:
Argentina: 5:45 am at Courtside 1891
Bolivia: 4:45 am at Courtside 1891
Brazil: 5:45 am at Courtside 1891
Chile: 5:45 am at Courtside 1891
Colombia: 3:45 am at Courtside 1891
Ecuador: 3:45 hours at Courtside 1891s
USA (ET): 4:44 am at Courtside 1891
Spain: 8:45 am at Courtside 1891
Mexico: 2:45 hours at Courtside 1891
Paraguay: 5:45 am at Courtside 1891
Peru: 3:45 am at Courtside 1891
Uruguay: 5:45 am at Courtside 1891
Venezuela: 3:45 am at Courtside 1891
Argentina: 5:45 am at Courtside 1891
Bolivia: 4:45 am at Courtside 1891
Brazil: 5:45 am at Courtside 1891
Chile: 5:45 am at Courtside 1891
Colombia: 3:45 am at Courtside 1891
Ecuador: 3:45 hours at Courtside 1891s
USA (ET): 4:44 am at Courtside 1891
Spain: 8:45 am at Courtside 1891
Mexico: 2:45 hours at Courtside 1891
Paraguay: 5:45 am at Courtside 1891
Peru: 3:45 am at Courtside 1891
Uruguay: 5:45 am at Courtside 1891
Venezuela: 3:45 am at Courtside 1891
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last five of Serbia!
This is the latest team lineup: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nikola Jovic, Vanja Markinovic, Stefan Jovic and Nikola Milutinovic.
Bogdan Bogdanovic, a must see player!
The Serbian guard is one of the top figures of the Atlanta Hawks and his team. Now, it seems that the young Serb may have one of his last chances to put his country among the best in the world. Bogdanovic will seek to take advantage of the great Serbian squad and add his game to that of Nikola Jovic and Stefan Jovic so that the Serbs return to fight for the FIBA title and be a difficult rival in the championship. What is most expected from the Serbian guard is a healthy championship and his great ability as orchestrator of the team's offense to generate a game that is very fun to watch.
How does Serbia arrive?
The Serbian team continues its participation in this FIBA World Cup 2023 after the victory against the Dominican Republic by a score of 112 to 79. This team from the European country is back in a Basketball World Cup, after failing to win the title in the previous edition and now he will seek to become among the best in the world and take the cup home. Some interesting names in this squad are Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nikola Jovic, Nikola Milutinov, Stefan Jovic, Marko Guduric and Dusan Ristic. Serbia will seek to take advantage of this game against Lithuania to add a victory that will grant them a pass to the next round and get among the best 4 in the world. The Serbs' game stands out for its constant movement of the ball and the search for the shot with a free player. Serbia is the ninth best team on the European continent and will seek to be among the best in the world. This may be the first FIBA World Cup for some teams, so they will try to leave everything on the court to start this World Cup cycle in the best possible way. Serbia starts as the favorite against Lithuania, but they do not rule out surprising on the court.
Last fifth of Lithuania!
This is the last lineup of the team: Jonas Valanciunas, Margiris Normantas, Tadas Sedekerkis, Ignas Brazdeikis and Rokas Jokubaitis.
Jonas Valanciunas, a must see player!
The Lithuanian post is one of the stars of the New Orleans Pelicans and finished the season as the team's defensive leader as the team's best rebounder. One of the Pelicans' stars is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to put her team among the best in the world. Without a doubt, the connection of the pivot with Margiris Normantas and Ignas Brzdeikis is bringing fruit to an important team in the championship.
How does Lithuania get here?
The Lithuanian team continues this Basketball World Cup after a victory against the United States by a score of 110 to 104. With this victory, they are placed at the top of Group J, where the United States and Montenegro also meet. One of the most sensitive casualties of this team was Domantas Sabonis, the NBA Kings player was out of this championship due to injury and is undoubtedly one of the most important absences from the Lithuanian team. However, Lithuania has great players like Jonas Valanciunas, Margiris Normantas, Ignas Brazdeikis and Gabrielus Maldunas. Lithuania is the favorite of this group and will seek to get among the best to the round of 16. Lithuania's only goal is to qualify first to avoid a possible crossover with the United States and have a better chance of reaching the next round. The duel against Serbia will be essential to guide the team to the semifinals and to be able to reach this instance with less pressure.
Where's the game?
The Mall of Asia Arena located in the city of Manila, Philippines will host this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Lithuania vs. Serbia match, corresponding to the Quarterfinals of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena, at 4:45 o'clock.