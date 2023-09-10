Germany vs Serbia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 FIBA World Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Germany vs Serbia live from the FIBA World Cup 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Germany vs Serbia live corresponding to the Grand Final of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Mall of Asia Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Germany vs Serbia online and live from the FIBA World Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the Germany vs Serbia match in several countries:
Argentina: 9:40 a.m. at Courtside 1891
Bolivia: 8:40 a.m. at Courtside 1891
Brazil: 9:40 a.m. at Courtside 1891
Chile: 9:40 a.m. at Courtside 1891
Colombia: 7:40 a.m. at Courtside 1891
Ecuador: 7:40 hours at Courtside 1891s
US (ET): 8:40 a.m. at Courtside 1891
Spain: 12:40 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Mexico: 6:40 a.m. at Courtside 1891
Paraguay: 9:40 a.m. at Courtside 1891
Peru: 7:40 a.m. at Courtside 1891
Uruguay: 9:40 a.m. at Courtside 1891
Venezuela: 8:40 a.m. at Courtside 1891
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last quintet from Germany!
This is the team's latest lineup: Dennis Schröder, Daniel Theis, Andreas Obst, Franz Wagner and Johannes Voigtmann.
Franz Wagner, a must see player!
The guard from Germany is one of the stars of the Orlando Magic and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as one of the team's best scorers. One of Magic's stars is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to put her team among the best in the world. Without a doubt, the center's connection with Dennis Schröder and Andreas Obst is bringing fruit to an important team in the championship.
How does Germany get here?
The German team continues this Basketball World Cup after a victory against the United States by a score of 113 to 111. With this victory, they become the only undefeated team in the World Cup and reaching the Grand Final of the championship together Serbia was defeated in the semifinals by Canada and the United States, who will play for third place. One of the most sensitive casualties of this team was Maxi Kleber, the NBA Mavericks player was absent from this championship due to injury and without a doubt, he is one of the most important absences from the German team. However, Germany has great players such as Dennis Schröder, Franz Wagner, Daniel Theis, Andreas Obst and Moritz Wagner. Germany was the favorite of its group and managed to get among the best until the grand final and without a single defeat. Germany's only goal is to win the title and, after eliminating the United States, they have a better chance of achieving first place. The duel against Serbia will be fundamental to achieve victory in the championship and win their first World Cup.
Serbia's last quintet!
This is the team's latest lineup: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nikola Jovic, Vanja Markinovic, Stefan Jovic and Nikola Milutinovic.
Bogdan Bogdanovic, a must see player!
The guard from Serbia is one of the top figures of the Atlanta Hawks and his team. Now, it seems that the young Serbian may have one of his last opportunities to put his country among the best in the world. Bogdanovic will seek to take advantage of Serbia's great squad and add his game to that of Nikola Jovic and Stefan Jovic so that the Serbs return to fight for the FIBA title and be a difficult rival in the championship. What is most expected from the Serbian guard is a healthy championship and his great ability as the orchestrator of the team's offense to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does Serbia arrive?
The Serbian team continues its participation in this 2023 FIBA World Cup after the victory against the Canadá by a score of 95 to 86. This European country team is back in a Basketball World Cup, after failing to win the title in the previous edition and now he will seek to get among the best in the world and take the cup home. Some interesting names in this squad are Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nikola Jovic, Nikola Milutinov, Stefan Jovic, Marko Guduric and Dusan Ristic. Serbia will seek to take advantage of this game against Lithuania to add a victory that will grant them their place in the next round and get them among the best 4 in the world. The Serbian game stands out for its constant movement of the ball and the search for the shot with a free player. Serbia is the ninth best team on the European continent and will seek to be among the best in the world. This may be the first FIBA World Cup for some teams, so they will try to leave everything on the court to start this World Cup cycle in the best way. Serbia starts as the favorite against Lithuania, but they do not rule out causing a surprise on the court.
Where's the game?
The Mall of Asia Arena located in the city of Manila, Philippines will host this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Germany vs Serbia match, corresponding to the Grand Final of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena, at 8:40 am.