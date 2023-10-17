Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
When is Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks live streaming
Bad start...
That said, the preseason is less about wins and losses and more about player development, so that's what the Pacers should focus on as they move towards the regular season.
Tyrese Haliburton
Haliburton missed the first two games of the preseason, but as an All-Star, he probably wouldn’t be getting much playing time anyway. That said, it should be very fun to watch him out on the court for the first time this season.
Pacers fans got a healthy dose of Haliburton content during the FIBA World Cup over the summer, but seeing him in an Indiana jersey again will be a whole different experience.
head to head
What are today's NBA schedules and games?
Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers - 8.30pm - NBA League Pass
San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets - 9pm - NBA League Pass
Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers - 11pm - NBA League Pass
Atlanta Hawks
Indiana Pacers
On the other hand, notable departures include Oshae Brissett, who is now with the Boston Celtics, and Chris Duarte, who joined the Sacramento Kings.
To return to the playoffs, something that hasn't happened in the last three years, the Pacers are counting on the development and consolidation of 23-year-old point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who had his best performance in points (20.7) and assists (10.4) last season.
Keeping an eye on the game
Based on the available statistics, Indiana Pacers took part in 10 matches, winning 2 and losing 8. In those matches Indiana Pacers scored 1036 points and conceded 1102. On average, the Indiana Pacers were scoring 103.6 points per game and conceding 110.2 points. As a result, the club averaged 213.8 points lost and scored.
The Atlanta Hawks basketball club played 10 games for which statistics are available, winning 6 and losing 4. In these matches the team scored 1023 points and conceded 1048. On average, in each game of 10 the Atlanta Hawks were scoring 102.3 points and conceding 104.8 points. As a result, the Atlanta Hawks average 207.1 points scored and conceded per game.
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Time: 8pm
Where to watch: NBA League Pass
Real time: VAVEL Brazil