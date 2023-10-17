Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA
Foto: Pacers

Update Live Commentary
When is Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Time: 8pm

Where to watch: NBA League Pass

Where to watch: NBA League Pass

How and where to watch Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
Bad start...

Unfortunately, Indiana's first two games didn't go according to plan, as they went 0-2, allowing more than 120 points in each game (although one went to overtime).

That said, the preseason is less about wins and losses and more about player development, so that's what the Pacers should focus on as they move towards the regular season.

Tyrese Haliburton

According to Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star, Haliburton said he expects to play against the Hawks, which would mark his first preseason appearance.

Haliburton missed the first two games of the preseason, but as an All-Star, he probably wouldn’t be getting much playing time anyway. That said, it should be very fun to watch him out on the court for the first time this season.

Pacers fans got a healthy dose of Haliburton content during the FIBA World Cup over the summer, but seeing him in an Indiana jersey again will be a whole different experience.

head to head

Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks have met 9 times in the past. On average Indiana Pacers usually score 110 goals per game, and Atlanta Hawks usually score 110. The difference between goals scored and conceded in all games is equal to 994-1051. Indiana Pacers won 1 games, while Atlanta Hawks managed 1 win in 8. The last match between these teams was on 25.03.23 and ended with a score of 143:130.
What are today's NBA schedules and games?

Indiana Pacers v Atlanta Hawks - 8pm - NBA League Pass

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers - 8.30pm - NBA League Pass

San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets - 9pm - NBA League Pass

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers - 11pm - NBA League Pass

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have a considerable advantage going into the game, as they ended the last edition in better shape than their opponents. They also have more renowned players in their squad. Considering the level of play the franchise showed last season, a better result is likely.The team from Georgia relies on the talent of great scorers. Trae Young stands out, as he could make the difference from the start of the game and help the team reach the 50-point mark early on.
Indiana Pacers

The team didn't make any high-profile signings for the start of the season. Additions include Jarace Walker, the eighth overall pick in the last Draft; Bruce Brown, who won a title with the Denver Nuggets; and Obi Toppin, who played for the New York Knicks for the last three years.

On the other hand, notable departures include Oshae Brissett, who is now with the Boston Celtics, and Chris Duarte, who joined the Sacramento Kings.

To return to the playoffs, something that hasn't happened in the last three years, the Pacers are counting on the development and consolidation of 23-year-old point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who had his best performance in points (20.7) and assists (10.4) last season.

Keeping an eye on the game

Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks live NBA action on Monday (16) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, at 07pm ET.

Based on the available statistics, Indiana Pacers took part in 10 matches, winning 2 and losing 8. In those matches Indiana Pacers scored 1036 points and conceded 1102. On average, the Indiana Pacers were scoring 103.6 points per game and conceding 110.2 points. As a result, the club averaged 213.8 points lost and scored.

The Atlanta Hawks basketball club played 10 games for which statistics are available, winning 6 and losing 4. In these matches the team scored 1023 points and conceded 1048. On average, in each game of 10 the Atlanta Hawks were scoring 102.3 points and conceding 104.8 points. As a result, the Atlanta Hawks average 207.1 points scored and conceded per game.

Welcome to the Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks live stream

Hello, basketball fans! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Indiana Pacers on one side. On the other side is the Atlanta Hawks. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
