Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

9:00 AM3 hours ago

8:55 AM3 hours ago

8:50 AM3 hours ago

Spoelstra!

The last time he spoke to the press, Erik Spoelstra praised Victor Webanyama: "We've watched the videos and read the articles that have been published about Victor out there. In fact, to sum it up, we've heard everything everyone has said about the boy. But nothing will prepare you for seeing him in person. There's no way to describe what he does on the court. You have to see him live to believe in him. "I think Victor has first and foremost ignited a great interest in Pop. And that's impressive, because he's managed so many different teams and players. Remember, we're talking about one of the greatest managers in history. You always want to work with these totally unique players. It's something that motivates."
8:45 AM3 hours ago

Injury Report: Heat

The Heat won't be able to use Caleb Martin, Jamal Cain and Nikola Jovic, who are injured, as well as having Jimmy Butler listed as questionable.
8:40 AM3 hours ago

Injury Report: Grizzlies

The Grizzlies will be without the injured Xavier Tillman, Derrick Rose, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke, as well as John Konchar, who is listed as questionable.
8:35 AM3 hours ago

Eastern Conference

In the Eastern Conference, the Heat have three wins and four losses, tied with the Nets, Knicks and Raptors, and are above the Bulls, with three wins and five losses, and behind the Hawks, Magic and Pacers, all with four wins and three losses.
8:30 AM3 hours ago

Western Conference

In the Western Conference, the Grizzlies are in last place, with one win and six losses, behind the Jazz, with two wins and six losses, and the Kings, who have two wins and four losses.
8:25 AM3 hours ago

Last Matches: Heat

The Miami Heat, on the other hand, have two wins and three losses. On Saturday (28), they lost 106-90 to the Timberwolves. On Monday (30), by 122-114, they lost to the Bucks and on Wednesday (01) they lost by 109-105 to the Nets. On Friday (3) they beat the Wizards 121-114 and on Monday (6) they beat the Lakers 108-107.
8:20 AM3 hours ago

Last matches: Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies come into the match with one win and four losses. Their first loss was on Saturday (28), 113-106 to the Wizards. On Monday, they lost 125-110 to the Mavericks. On Wednesday (01), they lost 133-109 to the Jazz. On Friday (3), by 115 to 113, the defeat came against the Trail Blazers and, on Sunday (5), again against the Trail Blazers, the victory was by 112 to 100.
8:15 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 NBA match: Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

