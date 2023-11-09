Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
When is Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans and how to follow LIVE?
In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
INJURIES:
Pelicans: Trey Murphy III: out (knee), CJ McCollum: out (lung), Naji Marshall: out (knee), Jose Alvarado: out (ankle).
New Orleans as winners of three straight games
Minnesota went 42-40 overall, 29-23 in Western Conference play and 22-19 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Timberwolves averaged 26.2 assists per game on 42.9 made field goals last season.
New Orleans Pelicans
Wolves:
In the game against the Nuggets, the Louisiana team converted 50% of their shots from the field and 43.3% from the perimeter. Their most productive players were Jordan Hawkins, with 30 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal, Brandom Ingram, who scored 22 points, two rebounds and five assists, and Zion Williamson, who had a double-double of 20 points and ten rebounds, as well as nine assists and two steals.
Minnesota Timberwolves
In the home game against the Celtics, the Chris Finch-coached team shot 51.8% overall and 35.1% from three-point range. Their individual highlights were Anthony Edwards, with 38 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and a steal, Jaden McDaniels, who had 20 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal, and Rudy Gobert, who had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds, as well as an assist and a steal.
Keeping an eye on the game
The Minnesota team has started the season at full speed with Anthony Edwards in great form. They are in 4th place in the Western Conference, with a 4-2 record. The Pelicans are another franchise that has started the current season in full swing. They've been picking up good results, which has left them in 5th place in the Western Conference so far, with a 4-3 record. However, in their last game, they were beaten by the Nuggets.
Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, United States
Time: 10pm
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Real time: VAVEL Brazil