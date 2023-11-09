Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game
Foto: Pelicans

ADVERTISEMENT

9:00 AM3 hours ago

When is Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, United States
Time: 10pm

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

8:55 AM3 hours ago

How and where to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans live streaming

 

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.

8:50 AM3 hours ago

INJURIES:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

Pelicans: Trey Murphy III: out (knee), CJ McCollum: out (lung), Naji Marshall: out (knee), Jose Alvarado: out (ankle).

8:45 AM3 hours ago

New Orleans as winners of three straight games

Minnesota comes into a matchup against New Orleans as winners of three straight games.

Minnesota went 42-40 overall, 29-23 in Western Conference play and 22-19 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Timberwolves averaged 26.2 assists per game on 42.9 made field goals last season.

8:40 AM3 hours ago

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are also enjoying a good run of form and are among the top teams in the West with four wins and two defeats. Their last game was at home against the Atlanta Hawks and they won 123-105.
8:35 AM3 hours ago

Wolves:

So far this season, the home side have played five games. So far, they've won three, two of them in a row in the last few games, and lost two. In their last game, they hosted the Utah Jazz and won 123-95.
8:30 AM3 hours ago

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans, meanwhile, are just behind in the Western table, with four wins and three defeats, in fifth place. Their most recent outing was a 134-116 defeat (the team's second in a row) to the defending champions Denver Nuggets.

In the game against the Nuggets, the Louisiana team converted 50% of their shots from the field and 43.3% from the perimeter. Their most productive players were Jordan Hawkins, with 30 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal, Brandom Ingram, who scored 22 points, two rebounds and five assists, and Zion Williamson, who had a double-double of 20 points and ten rebounds, as well as nine assists and two steals.

Pelicans
Pelicans

 

8:25 AM3 hours ago

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the fourth-best record in the Western Conference, with four wins and two losses. Coming off the back of three wins in a row, their most recent victim was the mighty Boston Celtics, in a game that ended 114-109 after overtime.

In the home game against the Celtics, the Chris Finch-coached team shot 51.8% overall and 35.1% from three-point range. Their individual highlights were Anthony Edwards, with 38 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and a steal, Jaden McDaniels, who had 20 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal, and Rudy Gobert, who had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds, as well as an assist and a steal.

8:20 AM3 hours ago

Keeping an eye on the game

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans live NBA action on Monday (6) at the Target Center in Minneapolis, United States, at 9 pm ET.

The Minnesota team has started the season at full speed with Anthony Edwards in great form. They are in 4th place in the Western Conference, with a 4-2 record. The Pelicans are another franchise that has started the current season in full swing. They've been picking up good results, which has left them in 5th place in the Western Conference so far, with a 4-3 record. However, in their last game, they were beaten by the Nuggets.

With an exciting start to the season, the Boston Celtics have the edge against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mainly because of the possible return of Derrick White. That's why we're betting on the Boston Celtics to win tonight's match.

8:15 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to the Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Minnesota Timberwolves on one side. On the other side is the New Orleans Pelicans. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA