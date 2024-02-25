ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Cuba vs United States live from the FIBA Americup 2024 Qualifiers!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cuba vs United States live corresponding to the FIBA Americup 2024 Qualifiers, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Ciudad Deportiva Coliseum. Don't miss any details of the match with minute-by-minute and live online updates from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Cuba vs United States online and live from the FIBA Americup 2024 Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the Cuba vs United States match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:10 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Bolivia: 6:10 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Brazil: 7:10 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Chile: 7:10 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Colombia: 5:10 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Ecuador: 5:10 p.m. at Courtside 1891s
US (ET): 5:44 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Spain: 11:10 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Mexico: 4:10 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Paraguay: 7:10 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Peru: 5:10 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Uruguay: 7:10 p.m. at Courtside 1891
Venezuela: 6:10 p.m. at Courtside 1891
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last quintet from the United States!
This is the team's latest lineup: Will Davis, Justin Jackson, John Jenkins, Langston Gallaway and DaQuan Jeffries.
Michael Carter-Williams, player to watch!
The guard from the United States is one of the great players on this squad, he has just been part of the Capitanes CDMX in the Winter Showcase of the NBA G-League. Now, it seems that the North American veteran may have one of his last opportunities to put his country among the best in the world. Carter-Williams will seek to take advantage of the great United States squad and add his game to that of Jordan Bell and Elfrid Payton so that the Stars and Stripes return to fight for the FIBA Americup title and be a difficult rival in the championship . What is most expected of the United States guard is a healthy window and his great ability as the orchestrator of the team's offense to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does the United States arrive?
The United States team continues its participation in these FIBA Americup 2024 Qualifiers after the victory against Cuba by a score of 112 to 79. Team USA arrives after falling to Argentina in the semifinals in the 2022 edition of the Americup and to Serbia in the World Cup semi-finals. As is customary, the team does not participate with NBA players in the Qualifiers, but the pressure is a constant for them because they have not shown the best results in the last tournaments they have faced. Some interesting names on this roster are Jordan Bell, Michael Carter-Williams, Elfrid Payton, Stanley Johnson, Justin Wright and Will Davis. The United States will seek to take advantage of this game against Cuba to add another victory that brings them closer to qualifying for Americup 2025. The Americans' game stands out for constant movement of the ball and the search for the shot with a free player. The United States is the second best team on the American continent and will seek to be among the best in the world. The United States starts as the favorite against Cuba and it is not ruled out that victory will be very easy.
Last quintet from Cuba!
This is the team's latest lineup: Karel Guzman, Neysser Coutin, Jasiel Rivero, Tito Sigfredo Casero and Yoel Cubilla.
Jasiel Rivero, player to follow!
The Cuban post player is one of the stars of Maccabi Tel-Aviv and he finished the season as one of the team's offensive leaders and the team's best scorer. One of Maccabi's stars is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to put his team among the best in the world. Without a doubt, the center's connection with Karel Guzmán and Yoel Cubilla is bringing fruit to an important team in the championship.
How does Cuba get here?
The Cuban team continues these FIBA Americup 2024 Qualifiers after a defeat against the United States by a score of 110 to 104. With this defeat, they are placed at the bottom of Group D, where the United States, Bahamas and Puerto Rico are also located. . Cuba is not a power on the continent, however it has great players such as Karel Guzman, Neysser Coutin, Jasiel Rivero, Tito Sigfredo Casero and Yoel Cubilla with whom they will seek to surprise in the Qualifiers. Cuba is not the favorite of this group and will seek to get among the best 12 teams for Americup 2024. Cuba's only objective is to qualify for Americup and return to the continent's top basketball championship. The duel against the United States will be essential to guide the team to the next round and be able to reach this stage with less pressure.
Where is the game?
The Ciudad Deportiva Coliseum located in the city of Havana, Cuba will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the FIBA Americup 2024 Qualifiers. This stadium has a capacity for 15,000 fans and It was inaugurated in 1957.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Cuba vs United States match, corresponding to the FIBA Americup 2024 Qualifiers. The match will take place at the Ciudad Deportiva Coliseum, at 5:10 p.m.