NCAA Week 11: Top 15 and bowl projections

Top 15(and which bowl they'll go to imo).



1. Alabama(title game). If they win out, there's no way that they aren't playing for the title.



2. Stanford(title game). FSU has the inside track, but if Stanford wins out, its hard to keep them out of the title game imo.



3. Florida State(Orange Bowl). Start that complaining now lol...



4. Baylor(Fiesta). Another team that might leapfrog FSU.



5. Ohio State(Rose). Even if there was a 6 team playoff, I don't know if they'd make it.



6. Oregon(Rose). Big drop, but they're still in the mix for the BCS.



7. South Carolina(Sugar or Cotton). Lurking. They have 3 winnable games and it might be better for them not to win the SEC east when it comes to which bowl that they can get to.



8. LSU(Gator). They'll drop out of any major bowl consideration after saturday.



9. Missouri(Cap1 or outback). Blew the doors off of UT.



10. Central Florida(Sugar). Still a good team, still shouldn't get a BCS bowl bid.



11. Louisville(Russell Athletic). It'll be interesting to see what Strong does after the season.



12. Fresno State(Fiesta). With a clogging of Pac12/SEC teams, they might sneak into a BCS game.



13. Auburn(Cotton, Sugar or Cap1). Mostly harmless. And with 3 tough games left, they won't make the Sugar bowl.



14. Clemson(keep reading). Getting amped up for the Chick-Fil-A bowl I think.



15. Michigan State(Orange or Cap1). An amazing defense, a terrible offense. They could still knock off Ohio State.



Bowl Projections:

Title: Alabama - Stanford.

Orange: FSU - Michigan State

Fiesta: Baylor - Fresno State

Rose: Oregon - Ohio State

Sugar: South Carolina or Auburn(South Carolina if they win out) - Central Florida