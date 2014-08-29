Trayvon Reed To Join Auburn Tigers

Bruce Pearl, who until last Sunday was not allowed to formally recruit players to his new Auburn Tigers basketball program, has wasted no time in forming a team that could challenge Florida for the top spot in the SEC this season.

This time Pearl has received a commitment from Trayvon Reed, an erstwhile Maryland recruit, who was not allowed to enroll with the Terrapins in the wake of his arrest on the grounds of second-degree assault and theft. Reed was admittedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.

"I can't blame anyone for my mistake," Reed told ESPN. "I made the mistake and I've beat myself up for it. I didn't even know if I'd ever get a second chance, but I'm thankful to Auburn for giving me another opportunity."

Reed will have to sit out the first academic semester while he regains a single credit to allow him to be eligible to play for the Tigers. He will spend the fall semester at Elev-8 Academy in Florida before he joins Auburn in December, according to ESPN reports. He will also go before a judge on September 15 and has already begun doing community service, according to an AL.com story.

The 7-1 Reed chose Auburn after mulling other options, including playing for Baylor. Pearl’s past success was pivotal in Reed’s choice.

"I know his [Pearl’s] history of winning," said Reed. "It's also a chance for me to go back home.”

Reed, who is ranked #77 on the 247Composite recruiting boards, grew up in Mobile, Alabama and was concerned about his family’s ability to look him play had he suited up for Maryland.

"The past couple weeks have been interesting," Reed said. "I wasn't expecting it. God had a better plan for me and I feel like it's a better plan. I'm just ready to get to work. I'm excited for a second chance."