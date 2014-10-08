NCAA Basketball Coaching Family Tree - Fathers, Sons, And Brothers, Oh My!
Richard and Rick Pitino are just two of the many family combinations found in NCAA coaching ranks. Photo Courtesy of Associated Press

The apple does not fall far from the tree, the old saying goes. The adage has proven itself true in the case of several current NCAA Division I coaches. Here is a list of a dozen head men who have family ties to others in, or out of, the coaching ranks.

G. G. Smith: Smith is the son of current Texas Tech coach Tubby. The younger Smith is entering his second season with the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds. His coaching career has taken him from assistant jobs at high school (Lexington Catholic) to Kentucky (with the Wildcats under his father) to Division II (Armstrong Atlantic State) to his first head coaching job with Loyola. In his first campaign with the Greyhounds, he finished with an 11-19 record and missed postseason play.

Richard Pitino: The younger Pitino is charged with following in the footsteps of his father, Rick, formerly of Kentucky and the current head coach at Louisville. Richard, who took over at Minnesota in 2013, got his start in coaching as an assistant at the College of Charleston back in 2004. Stints at Louisville and Florida led him to his first head coaching gig at Florida International. After a single season with the Panthers, Pitino made the jump to the Big Ten with the Golden Gophers. His first season there ended with an NIT championship, paving the way for future success in his own right. The younger Pitino is so much the spitting image of his dad, in style and in looks. Both Pitinos possess the same sideline flare and uptempo attack, while each is typically dressed to the nines.

Dan D’Antoni: Although he is the lesser know older brother of former NBA coach Mike (Suns, Lakers, and Knicks), Dan has had a successful coaching career of his own. He has served as an assistant coach under Mike at Phoenix, Los Angeles, and New York - this after spending 30 years as head coach at Socastee High School in South Carolina, where he amassed over 500 wins. Dan made the unheard of coaching jump from high school to the NBA in 2005 when he took a spot on the Phoenix Suns’ bench under Mike. Now that his little brother is persona non grata in the NBA ranks, Dan is returning home, literally. This season, he takes over at Marshall where he both played and worked as an assistant coach in the late 60s and early 70s. The Thundering Herd so much appreciated his accomplishments, he was inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 1990.

Jay Spoonhour: Following in his late father Charlie’s footsteps, Spoonhour has also been bitten by the coaching bug dating all the way back to 1994 when he worked as a grad assistant at Central Missouri State. The path to his current position (he is entering his third year as head coach at Eastern Illinois) has taken him from Division I benches to head jobs at two junior colleges. Spoonhour won a NJCAA National Championship with Wabash Valley College and was named the interim head coach of UNLV in 2004 after his father resigned from the Runnin’ Rebels midway through the season. His tenure at Eastern Illinois has been less than noteworthy, however, as he has won only 22 games overall and is under .500 in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Bryce and Scott Drew: Each of Homer’s sons has arrived at similar destinations, but their paths could not have been more different. Scott, the elder of the two brothers, did not play basketball in college and barely did so in high school. However, coaching seemed to be in his blood from a very early age. After graduating from Butler University, where he served an a student manager for the Bulldogs, Scott took an assistant coach position at Valparaiso, which was then coached by his father. When Homer resigned from Valpo, his son took over the program for one season before heading to Waco, Texas in 2003 to coach Baylor. The Bears were coming off a ridiculous murder/drug scandal involving former coach Dave Bliss, and Scott was charged with resurrecting a program that lost scholarships and the right to schedule non-conference games. Since then, he has led Baylor to 4 NCAA Tournament Appearances (3 Sweet 16s and 2 Elite Eights) and had added an NIT championship. Not bad for a guy who never played varsity high school basketball.