7-Foot-6 Tacko Fall Signs With Central Florida
Photo courtesy of 247Sports

Tacko Fall, a 7-foot-6 member of the class of 2015, has committed to Central Florida and will suit up for the Knights next season.

Fall, who is still growing, is a definite project that comes with no guarantees. His rise to Internet fame came via a YouTube clip of his highlights while playing for several teams on the AAU circuit.