7-Foot-6 Tacko Fall Signs With Central Florida

Tacko Fall, a 7-foot-6 member of the class of 2015, has committed to Central Florida and will suit up for the Knights next season.

Fall, who is still growing, is a definite project that comes with no guarantees. His rise to Internet fame came via a YouTube clip of his highlights while playing for several teams on the AAU circuit.

As the video shows, Fall has decent footwork and a fairly sizeable frame - he weighs in at 250 pounds - to go with a budding knowledge of the game of basketball. It is likely he will grow taller and bigger as he ages.

However, many scouts attribute his current success to playing against much shorter and smaller talent. There is doubt as to whether Fall could compete against larger and more talented opponents.

A native of Senegal, Fall chose UCF over Georgetown, Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest. He averaged just over 11 points per game as a junior at Liberty Christian Academy in Florida. Fall made 82% of his shots and recorded 28 blocks, according to 247Sports. He has been playing in the United States for only two years.