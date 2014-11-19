Tip-Off Marathon: Manhattan Forces OT, Falls To UMass

Down by two with .8 seconds remaining, Manhattan needed a miracle to force overtime in its game against UMass. A well-timed back screen later, the Jaspers’ Rich Williams threw down a vicious dunk at the buzzer that electrified even the Minutemen faithful in Amherst.

However, the drama would prove to lack substance as UMass reloaded in the overtime session to outlast the Jaspers 77-68.

The game which was as even as could be throughout - each team scored 28 and 33 points in each half - turned into a mini rout over the final five minutes of game action. UMass put up 16 points in overtime to walk away with third consecutive victory to open the season.

The Minutemen placed 5 players in double figures, led by Cady Lalanne’s 23 points. Trey Davis added 14 and both Derrick Gordon Maxie Esho chipped in 12. Jabarie Hinds contributed 10 points off the bench. Both Lalanne and Gordon logged 40 minutes of game time.

Manhattan, which fell to 0-3 on the season, was paced by Emmy Andujar’s 21 points. The Jaspers’ bench was anemic at best as the reserves could do was 8 points, all from Williams.

UMass controlled the glass in the overtime period grabbing consecutive offensive rebounds that led to scores. Manhattan perhaps was winded after seeing the starting five play an average of 34 minutes each.