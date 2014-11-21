South Carolina Gamecocks To Semi-Finals In The Gildan Charleston Classic

After losing a heartbreaker to the Baylor Bears, the South Carolina Gamecocks turned it around tonight as they had their way with Cornell, beating them 69-45, in the their first game back in the Gildan Charleston Classic Tournament.

It was all South Carolina tonight who jumped out to an early lead and never lost it. Sindarius Thornwell led the Gamecocks with 14 points and scored 13 before the first half was over, leaving the bench do the work. 35 total points came from the bench, outscoring the starters by 1 point. Nonetheless,South Carolina's head coach Frank Martin was pleased with his Gamecocks and their ability to play tough down below.

"It was good to see us scoring balls in the paint," Martin said after the game.

The Gamecocks' defense really stepped up tonight creating lots of problems for Cornell as they turned the ball over 17 times. Cornell will play Penn State in a consolation round on Friday.

South Carolina is now 2-1 on the season and will face the Charlotte 49ers on Friday in a semi-final game for a spot in Sunday's championship. The 49ers have won their opening season tournaments two years in a row and Coach Martin has taken note.

"I hope their real tired," Martin comments on Charlotte's double overtime victory over Penn State. "They're real good."

The Gildan Charleston Classic Semi-Final game between the Gamecocks and the 49ers will start at 7:30 P.M. EST on ESPN3.