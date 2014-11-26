Arizona Survives Kansas State As The Wildcats Battle In Maui

The #3 ranked Arizona Wildcats survived their first true test of the season as they held off Kansas State 72-68 to reach the finals of the 2014 Maui Invitational.

Kaleb Tarczewski scored a career high 18 points and Gabe York put in 15 of his own to lead Arizona. Freshman Stanley Johnson contributed 14 points while Brandon Ashley finished with 10.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sealed the victory with two costless throws with under 5 seconds remaining.

Marcus Foster was clutch for Kansas State, as he tallied 23 points including six three pointers one of which brought his team to within two points with 11 seconds left in regulation. However, he was the only KSU Wildcat to reach double figures on the night. Thomas Gipson, Nino Williams, and Wesley Iwundu each scored nine points for their team.

After watching Kansas State take a small early lead, Arizona fought back and lead at the half 31-30. A mini burst midway through the second half gave the Desert Wildcats a nine-point lead and they would never fall behind again, despite a comeback from KSU that cut the lead to two points with under a minute left.

Bench play was an issue for both teams as Kansas State reserves combined to score just 13 points, while their Arizona counterparts managed just eight points off the pine.

Arizona will move on to the championship game of the Maui Invitational on Wednesday evening against either San Diego State or Pittsburgh. Kansas State will face the loser of the second semifinal match up.