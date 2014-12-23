Vavel Top 20 CBB Poll 12/23/14

This past week was not as crazy as usual in college basketball. But Kentucky did only allow 7 points in one half against UCLA! Kentucky is the top team again in the rankings. Here is the rest of Vavel's CBB rankings.

1. Kentucky Wildcats (AP #1) - Kentucky looks every bit like the best team in the country. But their toughest game of the season is this Saturday as they take on their rival, the Louisville Cardinals. Last week win - UCLA. This week at Louisville.

2. Duke Blue Devils (AP #2) - Duke looks like the best offensive team in the country. But can Jahlil Okafor continue to carry the Blue Devils for the rest of the season? Last week win - UCONN. This week no games.

3. Louisville Cardinals (AP #4) - Montrezl Harrell is suspended for the game on Tuesday. But are they able to knock off #1 Kentucky on Saturday? They are this writer's pick to win the game. Last week win at Western Kentucky. This week - Kentucky.

4. Arizona Wildcats (AP #3) - The Wildcats only had a 5 point victory against UTEP last week. Is this a sign for troubles to follow? Last week win at UTEP. This week at UNLV.

5. Virginia Cavaliers (AP #5) - Virginia is the best defensive team in the country. They destroyed a pretty good Harvard team, but for some reason they still get no love in the rankings. Last week win - Harvard. This week no games.

6. Wisconsin Badgers (AP #6) - Wisconsin got jumped by Virginia in this week’s rankings. But they still do have a great chance to dominate in the Big Ten. Last week no games. This week at California.

7. Villanova Wildcats (AP #7) - Villanova is capable to defeat any team in the country. They will flex their muscles in the Big East as they run away with the title. Last week win - Syracuse. This week - N.J.I.T

8. Texas Longhorns (AP #9) - Texas is going to get their star point guard back very soon. But will they be able to defeat Kansas this season? Last week win - Long Beach State. This week - Stanford.

9. Gonzaga Bulldogs (AP #8) - What would the Zags look like if they were in a conference like the ACC? Kyle Wiltjer has been an MVP candidate so far. Last week win - Cal Poly. This week at BYU.

10. Kansas Jayhawks (AP #10) - They have the talent to be very much higher in this poll, but they have only had a decent season so far. Texas will give them a lot of problems when they play. Last week win - Lafayette. This week at Temple.

11. Iowa State Cyclones (AP #12) - Has anyone forgotten about the Cyclones? They have been destroying lately and have dates with giants like Kansas and Texas. Last week win at Drake. This week no games.

11. Washington Huskies (AP #13) - The Huskies knocked off Oklahoma this past week and people are still doubting them. Who would have expected this start for the team? Last week win - Oklahoma. This week - Tulane.

13. Wichita State Shockers (AP #11) - The Shockers probably will not lose any more games this season heading into conference play. They need to switch conferences as soon as they can to become a serious threat weekly. Last week win - Alabama. This week - Loyola Marymount.

14. Utah Utes (AP #14) - They played an incredibly hard non-conference schedule. This will do wonders for this young team in conference play. Last week win at UNLV. This week - South Dakota.

14. Maryland Terrapins (AP #15) - Another surprise team this season! The Terrapins are a legit NCAA Tournament team and will surprise many more this season. Last week win - Oklahoma State. This week - Oakland.

16. West Virginia Mountaineers (AP #18) - Another Big 12 team? Wow, this conference is loaded and WVU is another tournament team in the conference. Last week win - NC State. This week - Wofford.

17. Ohio State Buckeyes (AP #21) - They were looking as a solid team this season until UNC beat them. Can they still contend with Wisconsin in the Big Ten this season? Last week loss - North Carolina. This week - Wright State.

18. St. John's Red Storm (AP #17) - They should be ranked higher in the standings. But they will contend with Villanova this season for the Big East crown. Last week win - Saint Mary's. This week at Tulane.

19. Colorado State Rams (AP #24) - The Rams finally get love in the AP poll. They are undefeated so far and are looking to run the tables this season. Last week win at Denver. This week at New Mexico State.

20. Baylor Bears (AP #22) - The Big 12 is killing in these standings! They have lost key players every season but this team has fought and clawed for where they are so far. Last week win - New Mexico State. This week - Southern.

Others receiving votes: North Carolina, Northern Iowa, TCU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and VCU.