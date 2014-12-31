Maryland Terrapins Slip by the Michigan State Spartans In Big Ten Opener Thriller

Behind 17 points from Melo Trimble and 16 points from Dez Wells, the Maryland Terrapins were able to hold off the Michigan State Spartans and move to 13 - 1 on the year, and 1 - 0 in Big Ten play, with a 68 - 66 victory in East Lansing on Tuesday evening.

If you were hoping for a game that was filled with offense, you came to the wrong place. This game was filled with turnovers, bad offensive sets, and errant shots which resulted in the low scoring affair.

The first half was a struggle for points, as the score sat at just 11 - 6 for Maryland at the 8:18 mark. With missed shot after missed shot, the score wouldn't change again until Evan Smotrycz made a layup at the 3:34 mark of the first half.

At the 3:06 mark, Travis Trice would make 1-of-2 costless throw attempts, ending a scoring drought of over 7 minutes for the Spartans. The Terrapins would lead by as many as 8 points in the dying minutes of the first half, but 5 points by Trice in the last minute kept Michigan State within striking distance of the Terrapins.

At the break, the Terrapins held a slim 3-point lead, 17 - 14, which made people wonder if they were watching football or basketball.

The second half was more exciting than the first half, and it wasn't even close.

Over the first two minutes of the second half, the Spartans used a mini 6 - 2 run to erase the half-time deficit and take a 1-point lead. Over the next eight minutes of action, the teams would alternate baskets, with Michigan State keeping the lead. They would stretch the lead to as wide as 4 points, but the pesky Terrapins wouldn't go away quietly.

Richaud Pack would make two costless throws for the Terrapins at the 8:40 mark, but the Spartans would storm back and retake the lead. Thanks to a Trice three ball, the Spartans held their biggest lead of the game, 5 points, with just 4:34 to play. The fans in attendance were on their feet, making a ton of noise, but the Terrapins were not shaken.

A timely three pointer by Evan Smotrycz would bring Maryland back to within 1, and a Damonte Dodd lay-up with under 2 minutes to play would give the Terrapins the lead once again.

Trice and Matt Costello combined went 3-of-4 from the costless throw line with under 30 seconds to play, but again, the Terrapins would stick around. With just :03 left on the score clock, Dez Wells showed off the ice in his veins, sinking a three pointer to tie the game at 48-all. Denzel Valentine made a last ditch attempt at the buzzer from half court, but it clanked off the back of the basket and we were off to overtime.

This just goes to show how important costless throws are. If Costello had made both of his attempts, the Spartans would be 1 - 0 in Big Ten play, and the Terrapins would be slipping in the rankings. Instead, the game was off to overtime.

In the first overtime period, the Terrapins were held to just 3 points in the first three-plus minutes of play, a Trimble three-pointer. With the Terrapin' scoring drought, the Spartans were able to stretch the lead to 4. Like in regulation, however, the Terrapins would stick around.

Bryn Forbes made 1-of-2 from the costless throw line for the Spartans with just 1:52 remaining, giving the Spartans the 4-point lead. From there, the Spartans went cold, and a layup from Jon Graham and two costless throws from Wells allowed the Terrapins back into the game. Forbes attempted a three-pointer at the buzzer, to no avail. The game was off to a second overtime, this time tied at 55-all.

In the second overtime period, the teams would trade baskets over the first to minutes, and Maryland would take a 1-point lead. Thanks to clutch costless throw shooting from Trimble and Pack, the Terrapins stretched the lead to 5, and would never look back. Trice made a three pointer at the buzzer, but it was too little too late.

Maryland went into East Lansing, and won their first ever Big Ten contest, a 68 - 66 win over the Spartans in double-overtime.

Both teams struggled with shooting, but that's what made this game similar to a trainwreck, as it was hard to look away because you wanted to see how it would all play out. Maryland was 19-of-52 from the floor, while Michigan State was 21-for-65.

The game was won by Maryland, and lost by Michigan State, at the Michigan State costless-throw line. Michigan State wa a dismal 19-of-28 from the charity stripe. If they could have made their costless throws down the stretch in both regulation and the first overtime period, the Spartans would be the ones in the headlines this weekend. However, they are left searching for more answers.

Trimble led the way for the Terrapins with 17 points, while Wells ahd 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists to lead the way. Smotrycz has 9 points and 8 rebounds in just 18 minutes of floor time, before fouling out of the game.

Trice led the way for the Spartans, scoring a game-high 26 points to go along with 6 assists. Denzel Valentine was held to just 4 points and 8 rebounds before fouling out.

The Spartans have a lot of work ahead of them, as they search for answers and look to get their 2014-15 season back on track.

Up next for the Terrapins is a home date with Minnesota of January 3rd, while the Spartans welcome Indiana to town on January 5th.