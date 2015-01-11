Notre Dame Comes Up Short Against Virginia

It was a very wild day in men's college basketball. It featured Louisville getting upset by North Carolina and Kentucky barely surviving. Finally, Indiana upset Ohio State in the Big Ten. Notre Dame was hoping to join them as a squad that upset a top team. No doubt, this ACC schedule is going to feature top matchups. Tonight, it was third ranked Virginia taking on 13th ranked Notre Dame in South Bend. This game was a close one and Notre Dame led for portions. In the end, Virginia survived this game. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish almost upset the Virginia Cavaliers but they couldn't make timely shots at the end when they needed too and Virginia got on a run and ran with the lead.

The Cavaliers used their great defense the entire game. That was the key to the victory especially in the final minutes. Virginia forced Notre Dame to come up with scorers after Jerian Grant wasn't a factor tonight. Pat Connaughton led the Irish with 21 points and was the top scorer in the game. Notre Dame was held at 34% shooting tonight which was a season low. Had that percentage been higher, Notre Dame may have had a better chance at winning.

Notre Dame led by three at the half, the score being 27-24 Irish. VJ Beachem scored 12 points at the half and was the Irish leading scorer at the half. The game was tied at 48 with about five minutes to go in the second half. Jerian Grant basket tied it up with four minutes to go, but Justin Anderson followed and led Virginia to a big win after hitting a key three point shot. UVA went on to a nine to nothing run that gave the Cavaliers the win over the Irish.

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey following the loss: "A good team got the better of us down the stretch. They played like a group that's done it a little more than us at crunch time. They made big jump shots there when they had to to kind of give them some space. They played like a team that's won a [league] championship."

Notre Dame goes on the road after having their 11 game winning streak end, to take on Georgia Tech on Wednesday.