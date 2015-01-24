Penn State Gets First Big Ten Win Against Rutgers, 79-51

The Penn State Nittany Lions came into Saturday's game against Rutgers winless in the Big Ten. They left with their first Big Ten win of the year, cruising by the Scarlet Knights 79-51.

The Nittany Lions got off to a fast start in the first half, putting up 41 points. Rutgers couldn't overcome the 13-point halftime deficit, only putting up 23 points in the second half to PSU's 38. The game finished with 28 points seperating the two programs.

Penn State's side was led by D.J. Newbill and Brandon Taylor, who put up 23 and 16 points, respectively. Newbill was 8-12 on field goals and 5-5 on free throws. Taylor went 6-10 on field goals and came away with six rebounds for the team.

Rutgers side was far less productive, making only 43.8% of their field goals and 23.1% of their three-point shots. Kadeem Jack was the leading scorer with 19 points and two assists. The Scarlet Knights were also less than stellar on the 14 free throw shots they attempted, only making six, or 42.9%.

Penn State was able to put together a strong offensive showing as well as a stout defensive unit. With the win, the series between the two schools is now tied at 1-1. Rutgers took the first win of the series January 2nd in Piscataway, New Jersey, with a 50-46 win.

The all time record between the two programs is now 38-30 in favor of Penn State.

What's Next

Penn State takes on Minnesota at home on January 28th, 7:00 p.m.

Rutgers takes on Michigan State at home on January 27th, 9:00 p.m.