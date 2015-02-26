Vavel CBB Poll 2/25/15

This is the final week of February, so that means the college basketball holiday is about to start! We are talking about March Madness that starts next week. This week is used to build your resume up before the start of conference tournament week. The rankings have not changed as much but Kentucky has still remained to be perfect and continue to be the top team again. Here is this week’s Vavel college basketball rankings with how each team stacks up.

Kentucky Wildcats (AP #1) – The pursuit of perfection is still intact for the Wildcats. Their offense usually has been lacking and they would have to rely on their stout defense to win the games. But last week they put up 110 points against Auburn. If Kentucky can continue to put up points like that, while playing great defense they will be unstoppable come March. This week at Mississippi State and - Arkansas.

Virginia Cavaliers (AP #2) – How do they keep winning without Justin Anderson? Their best player is gone and they have yet to lose another game. They have had some close calls but nothing that was too alarming. But this week they do travel to Wake Forest who only lost to them by 1 point at Virginia. The ACC regular season title looks like theirs after all. This week at Wake Forest and - Virginia Tech.

Gonzaga Bulldogs (AP #3) – Another week, another win for Gonzaga. They got tested at Saint Mary’s but ended up winning the game by 10. Kyle Wiltjer has been the best player all season for the Zags as he has been a dominant scoring option. The only thing that will continue to plague Gonzaga is that they won’t play a ranked team until the NCAA tournament. But BYU will be a quality opponent this week. This week - San Diego and - BYU.

Duke Blue Devils (AP #4) – Jahlil Okafor is walking in a boot ever since the UNC game. That isn’t a good sign for Duke, but lucky for them they won’t need him until the final game of the season. Justice Winslow and Tyus Jones are hitting their strides right now, and it couldn’t come at a better time. With Notre Dame suffering a loss already this week, Duke could sneak up to the 2nd seed in the ACC. This week at Virginia Tech and - Syracuse.

Wisconsin Badgers (AP #5) – Wisconsin is as hot as any other team in the country right now. Sam Dekker and Frank Kaminsky are the stars of the team, showing out every night. But their seeding did take a hit last night with the loss at Maryland. The Badgers are still on rout to win the Big Ten title though despite the loss the loss on Tuesday night. Is this writer the only one who still remembers that Wisconsin is doing this without their starting point guard? This week at Maryland and - Michigan State.

Villanova Wildcats (AP #6) – Another successful week for the Wildcats. Nova is providing a case for a one seed, but they very well might get the top 2 seed. The Big East is surprisingly a great conference this season despite all odds. The toughest test for the Wildcats this week will be against a solid Xavier team. This week - Providence and at Xavier.

Arizona Wildcats (AP #7) – Despite their recent struggles, the Wildcats have found a way to win most of their remaining games. They struggled offensively against UCLA and almost gave the game away with their scoring droughts. But with the combination of Stanley Johnson, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, and Brandon Ashley they look like a title contender. This weekend will decide who wins the Pac-12 when Arizona travels to Utah. This week at Colorado and at Utah.

Kansas Jayhawks (AP #8) – The Jayhawks aren’t doing too hot coming down the stretch. They lost to West Virginia last week and lost to Kansas State on Monday. Bill Self doesn’t know what he will get from his team coming into March. The Big 12 title race is now open with Iowa State and West Virginia on the outside looking in. This week at Kansas State and - Texas Tech.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (AP #9) – Notre Dame is one of the best offensive teams in the country, led by All-American Jerian Grant. Pat Connington would be the best player on many other teams except for this one. Their defense is their biggest issue that has been exposing them in many cases. Last night they suffered a loss at home to a Syracuse team that’s playing for pride and nothing else. Unless the Irish can figure out how to defend at least decently, they won’t be around long in March. This week - Syracuse.

Northern Iowa Panthers (AP #10) – Finally entering the top 10 is the Panthers. They have clawed their way into the conversation of Final Four contenders. Seth Tuttle deserves an All-American selection, and he should win conference POTY. Their only test left is Wichita State this Saturday which looks to be a heavyweight showdown between NCAA tournament teams. This week - Evansville and at Wichita State.

Utah Utes (AP #13) – The Utes suffered a random loss to Oregon that hurt their chances of becoming a 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. Delon Wright has a great chance of becoming Pac-12 POTY and he very much deserves it. This weekend is their biggest game of the season so far. If they knock off Arizona, they will earn a share of the Pac-12 title and get a great resume boosting victory. This week - Arizona State and - Arizona.

Iowa State Cyclones (AP #12) – The Cyclones are now in the conversation for at least a share of the Big 12 title, since Kansas lost. They have two tough tests their week though to prove their worth. Iowa State will play a rallying Kansas State team that is fresh off an upset win over Kansas. Their case for a high seed in the NCAA tournament just keeps getting better and better. This week - Baylor and at Iowa State.

Wichita State Shockers (AP #11) – The Shockers are a guarantee lock in the tournament because of their outstanding regular season, once again. Ron Baker will be their biggest advantage against most teams because of his outstanding scoring ability. Surprisingly, they aren’t the best team in their conference this season, as Northern Iowa has shocked everyone by jumping into the top 10. The Panthers travel to Wichita State this week in a game that could decide the conference title. This week at Indiana State and - Northern Iowa.

Maryland Terrapins (AP #14) – What a week for the Terrapins already. They knocked off Wisconsin on Tuesday to prove they were a legitimate Final Four team. Their court storming confused some people because they are 14th in the country. Dez Wells and Melo Trimble are as good of a combo as any other guards in the country. Watch out, because Maryland is legit and is looking for more. This week - Wisconsin and - Michigan.

Louisville Cardinals (AP #17) – Another close game for the Cardinals, as they barely defeated Georgia Tech. Without Chris Jones for the rest of the season will be tough especially on defense. But, Quentin Snider has been a solid contributor they will still suffer in March. After playing at Florida State, Louisville will have two huge games next week against Notre Dame and Virginia. If those are won, watch out for the Cards. This week at Georgia Tech and at Florida State.

North Carolina Tar Heels (AP #15) – The Tar Heels got defeated by NC State already this week. That loss pushed them to 5th place in the ACC and in danger of not getting the double bye. Marcus Paige has been a huge disappointment so far and will need to step it up now more than ever. This team has the talent to contend, but not the willpower. This week - NC State and at Miami (FL).

Arkansas Razorbacks (AP #18) – They are the clear cut 2nd best team in the SEC next to Kentucky. But if they knock off the Wildcats this weekend, things could get interesting. Bobby Portis will be an All-SEC selection and will have to dominate in the post against UK. They will be the only completion to UK in the SEC tournament, and if they manage to win. Their March would be looking a lot better. This week - Texas A&M and at Kentucky.

Oklahoma Sooners (AP #16) – Despite their many losses, they are still in great position going forward. They could pull a few upsets in the Big 12 tournament but it might be immanent. Their seeding in the NCAA tournament is currently projected 3rd and it would take a lot for their season to crumble. This week - TCU.

West Virginia Mountaineers (AP #20) – Who had a better week than WVU last week? They knocked off Kansas and traveled to Oklahoma State and won. Their schedule this week is another brutal one. But they could earn a high seed in the Big 12 tournament. This week - Texas and at Baylor.

Baylor Bears (AP #19) – They have been a sleeper team all season. No one in the country can contain Rico Gathers in the paint. The Big 12 is loaded from top to bottom, and Baylor is still toward the bottom. If they played in another conference they would be a top 3 team. This team could pull off a few surprises but nobody will know because it’s Madness. This week at Iowa State and - West Virginia.

Others receiving votes: SMU Mustangs, Butler Bulldogs, and the VCU Rams.