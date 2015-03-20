Oklahoma State Cowboys - Oregon Ducks Score (73-79)

Joseph Young had an unbelievable game with 27 points on 8-of-15 shooting!!!

Oregon Ducks defeat Oklahoma State Cowboys 79-73!!!

GAME OVER

2nd half (0:01) Joseph Young gets fouled. Makes both free throws to ice the game.

Oregon 77 Oklahoma State 73

Oklahoma State Timeout (10 seconds remaining in second half)

2nd half (0:22) Jalil Abdul-Bassit gets fouled. Missed the front end of the 1 and 1

2nd half (0:32) Le'Bryan Nash gets fouled. Makes both free throws.

2nd half (0:48) Elgin Cook gets fouled. Makes both free throws

2nd half (0:52) Le'Bryan Nash makes a nice strong drive to the hoop for the layup.

2nd half (1:02) Dwayne Benjamin is fouled on the floor but the Ducks are in the bonus. Misses the front end of a 1 and 1

Oregon 75 Oklahoma State 69

Oklahoma State Timeout

2nd half (2:38) Jordan Bell flushes the baseline dunk

2nd half (3:42) Dillion Brooks drains a three-pointer coming out of the timeout

Oregon 70 Oklahoma State 69

Official TV Timeout (3:52 remaining in second half)

Oklahoma State on 7-0 run

2nd half (4:08) Tavarius Shine drills another three-pointer

2nd half (4:49) Le'Bryan Nash makes a nice hockey pass to Michael Cobbins for the dunk

2nd half (5:41) Le'Bryan Nash stops the Oklahoma State drought with a layup

2nd half (6:52) Dwayne Benjamin gets the steal and converts the transition dunk

2nd half (6:56) Dillion Brooks draws the foul on a free throw line jumper. Makes the free throw

Oregon 65 Oklahoma State 62

Official TV Timeout (8:20 remaining in second half)

2nd half (8:20) Dwayne Benjamin gets the steal and finishes the layup plus the foul. Missed the free throw

Oregon 63 Oklahoma State 62

Oklahoma State Timeout (8:39 remaining in second half)

2nd (9:22) After an Oklahoma State turnover, Elgin Cook makes a strong interior bucket

2nd half (10:14) Elgin Cook responds with a jumper of his own

2nd half (10:28) Phil Forte hits a two-point jumper

2nd half (11:35) Jahil Abdul-Bassit knocks down a three-pointer

Oklahoma State 60 Oregon 56

2nd half (12:50) After another Oregon turnover, Phil Forte makes a strong drive and makes the layup

2nd half (13:38) Anthony Hickey knocks down another three-pointer

Oregon Timeout

2nd half (14:00) Elgin Cook responds with a jumper

2nd half (14:20) Joseph Young turns the ball over, Phil Forte drains a three-pointer to give the Cowboys a one-point lead

2nd half (14:40) Michael Cobbins gets the offensive rebound and gets the putback layup

2nd half (15:18) Tavarius Shine gets fouled. Makes 1 of 2 free throw

Oregon 54 Oklahoma State 49

Official TV Timeout (15:24 remaining in second half)

2nd half (15:35) Joseph Young with the GROWN MAN DUNK!!!

2nd half (15:55) Tavarius Shine hits his second three-pointer of the half

2nd half (16:18) Joseph Young hits another mid range jumper

2nd half (16:29) Le'Bryan Nash gets fouled and makes 1 of 2 free throws

2nd half (17:03) Tavarius Shine comes out of the timeout and drains a three-pointer

Oregon 50 Oklahoma State 42

Oklahoma State Timeout (17:36 remaining in second half)

2nd half (17:41) Oklahoma State turns the ball over and Joseph Young makes the nice reverse layup

2nd half (18:30) Elgin Cook gets the steal and Joseph Young converts the layup

2nd half (18:54) Elgin Cook gets fouled. Makes 1 of 2 free throws

2nd half (19:14) Anthony Hickey knocked down a tough three-pointer for the Cowboys

2nd half (19:51) Jordan Bell converts the alley-oop to get things started for Oregon

Oklahoma State team stats: 45.5 percent shooting from the field and 28.6 percent shooting from the field.

Oregon team stats: 50 percent shooting from the field and 41.7 percent from behind the arc.

Oklahoma State guard Anthony Hickey Jr. and forward Le'Bryan Nash scored 11 points in the first half

Oregon points guard Joseph Young scored 17 points in the first half. Dillion Brooks added 11 points.

Oregon 43 Oklahoma State 39

HALFTIME

1st half (0:02) Joseph Young gets fouled towards the end of the half. Makes both free throws

1st half (1:13) Joseph Young hits the step back mid range jumper

1st half (1:23) Le'Bryan Nash gets fouled. Makes 1 of 2 free throws

1st half (1:37) Joseph Young once again hits a three-pointer. Mighty Joe Young is heating up!!!

1st half (1:53) Le'Bryan Nash knocks down the mid range jumper

1st half (2:32) Joseph Young makes both free throws. Game is tied

Official TV Timeout (2:56 remaining in first half)

1st half (2:32) Joseph Young makes a strong drive and gets fouled

Oklahoma State 36 Oregon 34

Oklahoma State Timeout (3:11 remaining in first half)

1st half (3:14) Joseph Young AGAIN!!! hits a fade away three-pointer

1st half (4:12) Joseph Young gets the steal and then drains a three-pointer at the top of the key

Oklahoma State 36 Oregon 28

Oklahoma State on 13-6 run!

Oregon Timeout (4:54 remaining in first half)

1st half (4:58) Anthony Hickey knocks down another three-pointer

1st half (5:44) Le'Bryan Nash gets the rebound and then finishes with a layup on the other end.

1st half (6:16) Elgin Cook continues to attack and he makes another layup

1st half (6:40) Le'Bryan Nash grabbed the miss free throw by Cobbins and gets fouled. Makes both free throws

1st half (6:41) Michael Cobbins gets fouled. Makes 1 of 2 free throws

1st half (7:01) Elgin Cook responds with a layup for Oregon

1st half (7:22) Michael Cobbins slams it with some authority!!!

Oklahoma State 26 Oregon 24

Official TV Timeout (7:43 remaining in first half)

1st half (7:43) Dillion Brooks drives and converts the layup

1st half (8:03) Anthony Hickey hits a three-pointer of his own

1st half (8:38) Dillion Brooks responds with a three-pointer

1st half (8:52) Phil Forte makes the layup

1st half (9:55) Leyton Hammonds knocks down the three-pointer for the Cowboys to give them the lead!

Oregon 19 Oklahoma State 18

Official TV Timeout (11:13 remaining in first half)

1st half (11:40) Tavarious Shine gets the offensive rebound and makes the layup.

1st half (12:13) Le'Bryan Nash responds with a impressive one-handed dunk

1st half (12:31) Dillion Brooks grabs the offensive rebounds and gets the tip in.

1st half (13:04) Dwayne Benjamin knocks down the jumper

1st half (13:39) Joseph Young draws the foul. Makes both free throws

1st half (14:13) Phil Forte makes the nice layup and draws the foul. Makes the bonus free throw

1st half (14:28) Dillion Brooks knocks down a jumper

1st half (14:43) Mitchell Solomon slams it home after a nice pass by Phil Forte

1st half (14:51) Elgin Cook gets fouled and makes both free throws

1st half (15:17) Michael Cobbins makes a layup to tie the game

Oregon 9 Oklahoma State 7

Official TV Timeout (15:35 remaining in first half)

1st half (16:42) Jalil Abdul-Bassit makes the layup assisted by Joseph Young.

1st half (16:48) Jordan Bell gets the block and then Dillion Brooks makes the layup

1st half (17:49) Elgin Cook responds with a three-pointer of his own

1st half (18:14) Oregon turns the ball over again and Anthony Hickey drains the three-pointer

1st half (18:50) Anthony Hickey Jr. gets the steal and makes the layup

1st half (19:03) Le'Bryan Nash quickly races down floor and makes the layup for Oklahoma State

1st half (19:15) Jordan Bell coverts the dunk for the first basket for Oregon

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Oregon Ducks is ready to go!!!

Oregon Ducks starting lineup: G: Joseph Young, G: Jalil Abdul-Bassit, F: Dillion Brooks, F: Jordan Bell, F: Elgin Cook

Oklahoma State Cowboys starting lineup: G: Jeff Newberry, G: Phil Forte III, G: Anthony Hickey Jr, F: Le'Bryan Nash, C: Michael Cobbins

The eighth-seed and ninth-seed matchups are usually toss-up games and are decided towards the end of regulation. The teams that limit turnovers and do the little things like make free throws are usually the teams that win this matchup. Neither team is a great three-point shooting team, but in today’s game whoever can make several three-pointers usually has the advantage.

This game is technically a road team for both, but Oklahoma State struggles away from their place with a record of 3-8, Oregon is a little better with a record of 5-4. With the intensity of the tournament, where you play shouldn’t matter, but there has to be a factor if you can’t win games away from a sold out home crowd

The Oregon Ducks are led by senior guard Joseph Young. Young leads the team in scoring with 20.2 PPG and assists with 3.7. Junior forward Elgin Cook averages 13.2 PPG and 5.2 REB. Dillon Brooks is a freshman forward who averages 11.5 PPG and 4.9 REB. Freshman forward Jordan Bell averages 4.9 PPG and leads the team with 6.1 REB and 2.6 BLK. Oregon is a very good offensive team as they average 75.6 PPG. However, defensively they give up 70.7 PPG.

The Cowboys are led by their senior guard-forward Le’Bryan Nash. Nash averages 17.1 PPG, 5.6 REB, and 1.0 BLK. Junior guard Phil Forte III is the only other Oklahoma State player who averages in double-figure scoring. Forte III averages 15.1 PPG, 2.1 REB, and 1.7 AST. Nash and Forte III are the two guys who will carry this team throughout the tournament. Senior center Michael Cobbins leads the team averaging 5.9 REB to go along with 6.7 PPG. Cobbins missed the tournament last year with a torn Achilles; he anchors the paint for the Cowboys and should be a difference maker in this game. Senior point guard Anthony Hickey Jr. averages 9.6 PPG, 4.2 REB, and leads the team with 3.5 AST. Hickey Jr. is also the Cowboys best three-point shooter at 39.3 percent. As a team the Cowboys averages 67.3 PPG and allows 62.3 PPG.

This will be the Oregon Duck’s third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, and 13th overall. Oregon’s tournament record is 15-11 with one Final Four and one Championship (1939). Since 2000, the Ducks tournament record is 9-7 with two first round exits. During that same span of time the Ducks have gone to three Sweet 16’s and two Elite Eight’s. Last year Oregon lost in the second round to Wisconsin, 85-77.

This will be Oklahoma State’s third-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, and 27th overall. The Cowboy’s record overall is 38-25 with six Final Fours and two Championships (1945, 1946). Since 2000, Oklahoma State has a tournament record of 11-1, including five first round exits. However, during that stretch the Cowboys have reached three Sweet 16’s, two Elite Eight’s, and one Final Four (2004).

These two teams faced each other in the NCAA Tournament a couple years ago in 2013. Oregon was able to defeat Oklahoma State, 68-55, in the first round. That was the same year the Ducks went to the Sweet 16 where they would lose to the eventual National Champion Louisville Cardinals.

The Oregon Ducks come from the Pac-12 Conference where they finished third behind Arizona and Utah. Oregon finished with a conference record of 13-5, three games behind the Arizona Wildcats who are the number two seed in the West Region. The Ducks did lose to Arizona three times during the season, including the Pac-12 Championship game. Oregon did have some good wins against Utah (twice), UCLA, and Stanford. However, they are susceptible to the bad losses as they were defeated by Washington State and Washington back-to-back in mid-January.

Oklahoma State comes from the Big-12 Conference where they finished seventh. Their place in the conference can be misleading as the Big-12 is arguably the deepest conference in the country, and out of the 10 teams only two finished with a record below .500 (Kansas State, Texas Tech). The Cowboys did finish with an 8-10 record against conference opponents and lost in the first round of the conference tournament to Oklahoma, but they had several signature wins. They defeated Kansas, Baylor (twice), and Texas (twice) all of whom are NCAA Tournament teams.

The ninth-seeded Oklahoma State Cowboys (18-13) will face the eighth-seeded Oregon Ducks (25-9) Friday, March 20, 2015 in Omaha, Nebraska at 6:50 PM EST. These two teams reside in the West Region and will face the winner of (16) Coastal Carolina vs. (1) Wisconsin.