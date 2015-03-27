Steve Lavin Out As St. John's Head Coach

St. John’s and head coach Steve Lavin have agreed to mutually part ways after five seasons. The Red Storm finished this season with a record of 21-12 and finished fifth in the Big East. St. John’s was ninth-seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to eighth-seeded San Diego State in the second round.

It was reported earlier this week on ESPN.com that Lavin and the university was in talks on a contract extension.

During his five seasons at St. John’s, Lavin led his team to two NCAA Tournament appearances (2010-11, 2014-15) and two NIT appearances (2012-13, 2013-14). Lavin only coached the team for four games back in 2011-12 as he recovered from prostate cancer.

St. John’s athletic director Chris Monasch made this statement Friday, “Coach Lavin returned high expectations to our men’s basketball program and represented St. John’s in a positive way. We appreciate his commitment to the program and to our student-athletes over the past five years.”

Steve Lavin had this to say in a school-issued statement, “In life change is inevitable, so I take the long view. I’m grateful for my time teaching at St. John’s University. I will take with me the lasting friendships forged during my tenure as head coach. I’m proud of our results both on and off the court – in particular our memorable runs in the NCAA tournament in 2011 and 2015.”

St. John’s has made it known that they are very much interested in former St. John’s star and NBA player Chris Mullin. Mullin is currently an advisor for the Sacramento Kings. Mullin is one of the all-time greatest college basketball players, and during his four years at St. John’s he led his team to the 1985 Final Four. Mullin is also the only college basketball player to win the Big East player of the year award three times.