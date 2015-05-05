College Comparison: Ivan Rabb & Skal Labissiere

Player 1:

Name: Ivan Rabb

Height: 6'10"

Weight: 210lbs.

Position: PF

Hometown: Oakland, California

High School: Bishop O'Dowd

AAU Team: Oakland Soldiers

College: California

Five star forward Ivan Rabb had his college choices down to Arizona and Cal before ultimately deciding to stay in his home state to attend Cal.

Rabb is rated as the #1 power forward, #6 overall recruit, and #1 player in the state of California.

Getting Rabb is huge for the Golden Bears. It's also a nice change of pace to see players that don't feel the need to go to Duke or Kentucky to make a name for themselves. When talking about what sold him on Cal, Rabb stated that it felt like family from day one, and that the Golden Bears sold him on not just being a part of something, but being the start of something.

The 6'10" forward is already being projected as a lottery pick in the 2016 draft. It is very easy to see how that could be the case with a player like Rabb. He's long, athletic, and has a very good offensive game. The only knock on Rabb for obvious reasons, is that he needs to fill out his frame. While this may be true, this writer thinks we too often forget that these are 18 or 19 year old kids that are still growing. While some come to college with a more filled out body than others, it's not going to be the case for everyone.

As far as what his college career may look like may just depend on different factors. The first factor is how many years he stays in college. While most of you are already saying that he is a one-and-done, don't be so sure. After reading an article by Avinash Kunnath on californiagoldenblogs.com about Rabb being a one and done, the big man made it sound like it may not be the case, and that he could very well play it by ear when it comes to playing a second or third year at Cal.

Here is the Rabb quote from that article, "You never know what could happen, but if I get the right development at the next level and stay humble, anything can happen," Rabb said. "I think I have the potential to do that, we’ll see what happens this year." To see Rabb stay an extra year or two in college to develop would be another nice change of pace, and would benefit him without a doubt.

The other factor is position. Although he is listed as a power forward, will Rabb be asked to play center at Cal to later go back to PF in the NBA. Playing center wouldn't have a huge impact on Rabb's development, but it would likely be better to play PF if that's what he plans to be long term so that he can begin to fine tune his skills at that position while still in college.

So long as Rabb is willing to put in the work he is definitely a future NBA player without a doubt. As he continues to grow, his body will start to fill out and his game will continue to improve as well. The 18 year old will definitely be player to watch come next college basketball season. With the addition of #2 overall prospect Jaylen Brown, Cal as a whole could in fact be interesting to watch. Rabb will be a name you will hear in the future as the young kid is packed with potential and has a very high ceiling.

Player 2:

Name: Skal Labissiere

Height: 6'11"

Weight: 215lbs.

Position: C/PF

Hometown: Port-au-Prince, Haiti

High School: Lausanne Collegiate School (Tennessee)

AAU Team: Bluff City Legends

College: Kentucky

Skal Labissiere is one talented hoops player, but it didn't happen overnight.

Growing up as an avid soccer player, Skal Labissiere picked up basketball at around 11 years old after feeling he was getting to tall to play soccer. While Skal desperately wanted to play High School hoops in the states, at the time there wasn't a possibility of that happening. It took quite a negative to turn into a positive to make that a reality for Labissiere.

In 2010 a 7.0 magnitude earthquake rocked Haiti and affected many people in different ways. One person affected was Skal Labissiere who after being dug out was finally able to come to the United States, as he settled down in Tennessee.

Since arriving in the United States, Skal Labissiere has made quite the leaps and bounds in his basketball career and will play for Kentucky next basketball season. Skal is ranked as the #1 center by ESPN, but is he even a center?

Skal Labissiere may have a very similar career path of former Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis and Nerlens Noel, now both NBA power forwards that played center while at Kentucky. Uncommitted big man Thon Maker who is considering Kentucky may have some impact on what position Skal ends up playing, but for the time being with Willy Cauley-Stein and Karl Anthony-Towns both leaving for the draft, the "Haitian Revelation" as Fran Fraschilla called him, could wind up having to play the 5 for coach Calipari.

As far as play style, Skal is very similar to the above mentioned former Wildcats. With the body of Nerlens Noel and the same potential to be elite defensively, and the offensive game close to that of Anthony Davis, it's no wonder why people are already saying Skal could be the number 1 overall pick in the 2016 Draft.

With height, length, and a silky smooth jump shot, Skal definitely has one of if not the highest ceilings of ALL of the high school recruits from this season. There's not much that Skal can't do on the court, and much like Rabb, the only knock people have been able to make is the slender frame. While it might make it hard to bang inside, a slender frame didn't stop Anthony Davis who weighed 212lbs. leaving Kentucky, nor did it stop Noel who weighed in around 215lbs, which is what Skal weighs now.

The potential for Labissiere is there, now it's just a waiting game to see how good he can be. Can he live up to the hype? Does he flourish into a star like Davis and Noel? If there is one place he can do it, it most likely will be under coach Calipari. For a person who doesn't care all that much for Kentucky basketball, this writer will definitely watch a fair share of their games next season to keep tabs on Skal as he looks like he could be something real special.

Closing Thoughts:

Both Ivan Rabb and Skal Labissiere with both be must see TV for any basketball fans come next season. Both big men are long, athletic, can step away from the basket and knock down midrange jumpers, and get off the floor with ease. Both have similar builds and both have tremendous upside. It's impossible to be a basketball fan and not root for these two guys. You have Rabb who chose to stay at home rather than go to Duke or Kentucky, and you have Skal who overcame adversity and made it to the states and will entertain us all. Two special kids, and two incredible talents as well.

Check back for the second edition of college comparisons as we compare Isaiah Briscoe and Jalen Brunson.