College Comparison: Ivan Rabb & Skal Labissiere
College Comparison:Ivan Rabb & Skal Labissiere

Player 1:

Name: Ivan Rabb

Height: 6'10"

Weight: 210lbs.

Position: PF

Hometown: Oakland, California

High School: Bishop O'Dowd

AAU Team: Oakland Soldiers

College: California

Five star forward Ivan Rabb had his college choices down to Arizona and Cal before ultimately deciding to stay in his home state to attend Cal.

Rabb is rated as the #1 power forward, #6 overall recruit, and #1 player in the state of California.

Getting Rabb is huge for the Golden Bears. It's also a nice change of pace to see players that don't feel the need to go to Duke or Kentucky to make a name for themselves. When talking about what sold him on Cal, Rabb stated that it felt like family from day one, and that the Golden Bears sold him on not just being a part of something, but being the start of something.

The 6'10" forward is already being projected as a lottery pick in the 2016 draft. It is very easy to see how that could be the case with a player like Rabb. He's long, athletic, and has a very good offensive game. The only knock on Rabb for obvious reasons, is that he needs to fill out his frame. While this may be true, this writer thinks we too often forget that these are 18 or 19 year old kids that are still growing. While some come to college with a more filled out body than others, it's not going to be the case for everyone.

As far as what his college career may look like may just depend on different factors. The first factor is how many years he stays in college. While most of you are already saying that he is a one-and-done, don't be so sure. After reading an article by Avinash Kunnath on californiagoldenblogs.com about Rabb being a one and done, the big man made it sound like it may not be the case, and that he could very well play it by ear when it comes to playing a second or third year at Cal.

Here is the Rabb quote from that article, "You never know what could happen, but if I get the right development at the next level and stay humble, anything can happen," Rabb said. "I think I have the potential to do that, we’ll see what happens this year." To see Rabb stay an extra year or two in college to develop would be another nice change of pace, and would benefit him without a doubt.

The other factor is position. Although he is listed as a power forward, will Rabb be asked to play center at Cal to later go back to PF in the NBA. Playing center wouldn't have a huge impact on Rabb's development, but it would likely be better to play PF if that's what he plans to be long term so that he can begin to fine tune his skills at that position while still in college.

So long as Rabb is willing to put in the work he is definitely a future NBA player without a doubt. As he continues to grow, his body will start to fill out and his game will continue to improve as well. The 18 year old will definitely be player to watch come next college basketball season. With the addition of #2 overall prospect Jaylen Brown, Cal as a whole could in fact be interesting to watch. Rabb will be a name you will hear in the future as the young kid is packed with potential and has a very high ceiling.