Virginia vs Wake Forest: LIVE Stream and Score Updates (2-1)
Image: VAVEL

Full Time | Virginia 2-1 Wake Forest
The Cavaliers will look for their eighth national title!
89'
Chol with another cross, but Shutler cuts it before it could create any more danger.
88'
Chol finds space inside the box and heads the ball. Shutler dives and sends it to corner kick!
87'
Possible foul inside the box from Afamefuna, but the referee says play on!
83'
Wake Forest goes into attacking mode. They start leaving some space in the back as they look to equalize this match.
81'
Dike tries a powerful cross, but none of his teammates is able to get to it and score.
80' | Wake Forest GOOOOOOOAL!
Lapa shoots. Shutler dives in the right direction, but is unable to get it out!
79' | Penalty for Wake Forest!
Chol gets fouled from behind inside the box. Wake Forest will have a chance to get back into the game!
77'
Molcomb shoots looking for the far post. Shutler has to dive to keep the danger away.
76'
DeShields attempts a header, but it's not a good one and the ball is straight at Shutler.
73'
Shot by Lapa, but the play was dead as the ball had left the endline before it was passed to him.
69'
Bell attempts a shot, but it's just over the crossbar.
67'
Parente looks for a through ball, but the wet pitch makes it impossible for any of his teammates to reach it.
64'
Lapa with a shot looking for the far post, but his attempt is just wide!
58'
Chol cuts inside again and finds enough space to shoot, but he's unable to put power on it and the ball is easily held by the keeper.
53'
Chol cuts inside and strikes with his left. The ball is easily handled by Shutler.
50'
Halsey attempts a new shot, but it's blocked by the defense.
46'
First shot of the second half by Lapa. The ball is straight at Shutler's position.
45' | Start of Second Half
We're underway with the last 45 minutes of this semifinal match between Virginia and Wake Forest.

The winner goes on to play against Georgetown with the national title on the line.

Bobby Muuss on what he's seen so far!

 

Half Time | Virginia 2-0 Wake Forest
We go to the break with lead for Virginia. Wake Forest had a very strong start, however they were unable to defend against Dike who scored twiced.
42'
Lapa makes a run towards goal, but he's too slow to make a decision and he's dispossessed by the defender.
40'
Dike again recieves inside the box, he turns around to shoot, but Benalcazar is there to make a good sliding tackle!
Dike's header for the 2-0

 

Dike's first goal of the evening
30'
Lapa attempts taking another free-kick, but this time the ball ends up on the deffensive wall.
28'
Wake Forest tries to make a comeback. The Deacs were in control of the game, but Dike's goals cooled down their offensive efforts.
23' | Virginia GOOOOOOOOAL!
Corner kick for Virginia. Dike uses his strength to find space and puts the 2-0 with a header.
20' | Virginia GOOOOOOOOAL!
Long ball that finds Dike. The striker hits a powerful shot to the near post to put Virginia in front!
17'
Free-kick from Halland looking for the top corner, but Shutler gets fingertips on it.
13'
Wake Forest argues for a foul inside Virginia's box. Molcomb is unable to shoot in that play due to a sliding tackle, but the ref doesn't see a penalty!
10'
Corner kick for Wake Forest. The cross is defective and the chance is wasted.
7'
Shoot from Bruno Lapa. The ball is blocked before it can reach the target and the danger is gone.
2'
First approximation by Wake Forest. Chol with a pass for Harris, but he's unable to finish it!
0' | Match Begins
We're underway with the first half of Virgina vs Wake Forest for a spot in the College Cup Final.
Everything set for kick off!
We're ready for the second semifinal of the 2019 NCAA Men's Cup!

Don't go anywhere!

UVA are ready for the match!

 

Virgina: Starting XI
Shutler; Ueland, Kessler, Afamefuna; Donasiyano; Bell, Halsey, Steedman, Croftis; Dike, Gunnarson.

Wake Forest: Starting XI
Pannenberg; Folds, DeShields, Benalcazar, Johnston; DeZart, Parente, Lapa; Harris, Chol, Molcomb.

 

While Wake Forest's head coach Bobby Muuss is 12-4 in the NCAA tournament, it is the Cavaliers the only team to be able beat him in the College Cup.

Can they defeat him again?

 

Wake Forest runs out to a very wet pitch
First finalist: Georgetown!
A very pragmatic Georgetown side defeated Stanford with a 2-0 scoreline to earn a spot in the final.

The winner of our match will go on to to the championship game to be played on Sundat at 6:00pm ET.

Warm ups have begun!
Virginia’s previous two College Cup titles (2009, 2014) were won at WakeMed Soccer Park. Virginia has kept a clean sheet in both of their past College Cup participations.

 

Lockers room ready at WakeMed Soccer Park!
Defending well is essential!
Virginia are the top team in college soccer when it comes to keeping opponents out of their net.

They’ve only allowed nine goals this year. The keeper Colin Shutler and his 15 cleen sheets have been very influential in this statistic.

Bruno Lapa will be key for Wake Forest
The senior player has six game-winners in 2019. This is the most of any player participating at the College Cup.
The Hoos published this video to preview the match
The Deacs are at the stadium now!
At the moment, Georgetown is winning the other semifinal

 

Very rainy weather in Cary
As the first semifinal match is being played, rain continues to be a constant.

For our game, we can expect precipitation and a very fast pitch with all the humidity.

Our LIVE Coverage Begins!
We're all set to bring you the best action of this College Cup Semifinal Match between Virginia and Wake Forest.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Virginia vs Wake Forest match.

 

Very close to home!
With just over 100 miles separating Spry Stadium from Sahlen’s Stadium, the Demon Deacons are the closest team to Cary geographically. 

 

Can #1 get the title?
Virginia was awarded the top seed after maneuvering through a 10-bid ACC with one loss. The Cavs are the first No. 1 seed to reach the College Cup since North Carolina won the national championship in 2011. 


WakeMed Soccer Park is ready for the action!
The home of the USL Championship's North Carolina FC and of the NWSL's North Carolina Courage is set to host the 2019 NCAA College Cup.

The stadium has a capacity of 10,000 fans.

Players from all four semifinalists speak on what the College Cup means!

 

How to watch Virginia vs Wake Forest Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, tune in to ESPN U.

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN's streaming services.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

 

Wake Forest's Quarterfinal
Johnston's lonely goal against UC Santa Barbara was enough to give Wake Forest a semifinal ticket.

Virginia's Quaterfinal
The Cavaliers overcame a very difficult fixture against the SMU Mustags at home to earn a spot int the semifinals.

The found themselves up early in the game, but the game ended up being tied after regular time.  In the 5th minute of over time, Bell gave them the win with a golden goal.

Wake Forest's players doing some sight seeing in Raleigh
Players and coaches spoke last night ahead of this huge weekend!

 

The Virginia vs Wake Forest match will be played at the WakeMed Soccer Park, in Cary, North Carolina. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:30pm ET.



Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 NCAA Men's College Cup Semifinal match: Virginia vs Wake Forest! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo