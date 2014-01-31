Top Five Super Bowl Snacks For Those Who Seek Deliciousness

They say gluttony is a sin. That's probably true. If a moral dilemma stands in the way of these five snacks, then by all means, enjoy something else. But, if you seek deliciousness on Super Bowl Sunday, these five choices won't let you down! Here are the top five snacks for a Super Bowl party!



Chicken Wings for the Traditional







Ah, chicken wings. It’s a meal for champions.



This Super Bowl tradition has everything you need in a game-day snack; compact, but messy, hot and delicious, fulfilling the pleasure of chomping down on meat while also giving you bone and cartilage to gnaw on afterward.

It’s pure, carnal bliss.

10 pounds of wings among friends is a minimum. The show runs for well over six hours from pre-game to post-game and you will get hungry again. Chicken wings are a classic, so mix it up a bit. Provide plenty of sauces like ranch, buffalo, sweet and sour, honey garlic and hot mustard. Don’t be shy and don’t be stingy; each wing should be coated in delicious calories flavour.



Serve with veggies for a palette cleanse (and plenty of napkins, of course).



Super Loaded Nachos for Sharing







Nachos can be a fun, sharable snack among friends.



Or, more accurately, they can be a vicious contest fuelled by the desire to grab the last tortilla chip with the melted cheese on top.



Luckily for an adventurous eater, nachos provide football fans with anything they want on top. Keep it classic but awe-inspiring and top with ground beef, bacon bits, tomatoes, green onion, baked beans, jalapeño peppers, plenty of grated cheese and sour cream, salsa and guacamole. Add corn, black olives and red pepper for added flavour.



In our experience, it’s best to work in a three-layer structure. Throw down some chips, throw on cheese and toppings, then more chips, toppings, chips and finally toppings and dips on top. Bam – gameday nachos. Enjoy!



Beer. Lots of it.







Doesn’t matter what kind, everyone has their preference, just make sure there’s plenty to go around and get to it.



Panko-Crusted Shrimp for the Flavour-Seekers







Besides crab legs, Panko-Crusted shrimp is the only reason anyone really goes to a Chinese buffet. Let’s be real here: these golden brown shrimp tails are basically the greatest thing to come out of the water since sharks. Luckily, they’re quite easy to prepare, and even easier to buy.



One method is to simply go to a Chinese buffet, load your plate with like 40 of those suckers and ask for a doggy bag, but this method is untested and also probably won’t work. The best way of doing it is to simply find the Kirkland brand one at Costco. They come in boxes, frozen. Or, if you can actually cook, you take the shrimp, take off the shell, season, dip in egg and then Panko crumbs, before throwing them in the oven or in a fryer.



If you like seafood, you can’t go wrong with this.



Poutine for the Envious







So this is all good and well for those watching the Super Bowl at home in the United States, where NFL football is available to cities across the country. But what about the folks up north in Canada, who have an equal appreciation for the sport but don’t get much access besides a yearly visit by the Buffalo Bills to Toronto?



Poutine, my friends, washes away the pain with delicious, cheesy curds and gravy.



No maple syrup jokes here – for Canucks, a poutine during the Super Bowl offers the same artery-clogging fun but with a Canadian twist. For Americans looking to try this Canadian heart-stopper, the recipe is as simple as French fries (sorry…freedom fries), cheese curds and meat gravy. Sure, you can throw some bacon in there too, maybe top with pulled pork – who am I to stop you? If you haven’t tried poutine, a Super Bowl party is a great time to start.



Because, really, Canadians don’t have much cause for gluttony and with a six-month winter period, eating poutine is the equivalent of storing up for hibernation.



And It. Is. Good.



Bonus Food: Super Bowl Snack Stadiums for Those Who Seek Glory!



You’ve had the shrimp, dipped in poutine, served on a tortilla chip and then followed up by a pound of wings.



But these are human foods built for human mouths and human stomachs. What we need is a feast fit for a god.







Behold! Snack stadiums. If you and your pals can build (and successfully eat) one of these massive creations, then you transcend the world of man and become a legend.



There you have it. Five foods and a drink for good measure. If your belt still fits by the end of the night, you've done something wrong. Enjoy this day of football bliss and don't forget, food is better when shared with friends!