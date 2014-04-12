NFL Draft: Possibilities for Teddy Bridgewater

Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is scheduled to work out for the Vikings on Saturday. Bridgewater, who has already only worked out for the Cleveland Browns, will get another shot to redeem his bad Pro Day.

The 21-year-old quarterback was thought to be one of the best players available in this year's draft. After a shaky performance at his Pro Day, NFL scouts and coaches had to re-evaluate the quarterback. A player's Pro Day should be something that helps their draft stock., but this is not always necessarily the case. Recall that Drew Brees and Cam Newton had bad Pro Days, while JaMarcus Russell and Blaine Gabbert had excellent Pro Days. Look at how each one of those players turned out in the NFL.

The Browns have worked out every top quarterback coming into the draft including Bridgewater. After scrapping Brandon Weeden and Brady Quinn, the upcoming draft will be yet another test for the Browns to land a future changing quarterback. Bridgewater could be that quarterback.

In Louisville, Bridgewater completed 71 percent of his passes for 31 touchdowns and four interceptions. Most people would take those odds to Vegas. While he played a weak schedule as a senior, that does not discredit any of his abilities to play at the NFL level. Under game conditions he was able to throw medium-range balls accurately. Over half the passes in an NFL game are medium range, meaning 1-10 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Perhaps Peyton Manning is the prime example of this. Accuarcy means dollar signs.

With the fourth and 26th overall picks in the draft, Cleveland could very well take Sammy Watkins and Teddy Bridgewater. This would create a great duo for the Browns going into the season. The Bengals did something very similar with A.J. Green and Andy Dalton when they were searching for a quarterback. It certainly makes sense for Bridgewater to end up a Brown.

Minnesota will get a chance at Bridgewater if Cleveland passes him over with their first pick. The Vikings were in a miserable situation last year when it came to a quarterback. Between Christian Ponder and Josh Freeman, the Vikings finished 5-10 in a weaker NFC division. While the Vikings are also in search of a quarterback, they provide the best offensive talent to surround Bridgewater. Players like Adrian Peterson, Greg Jennings and Matt Kalil would compliment Bridgewater's game.

Wherever Teddy Bridgewater ends up, he is going to make a difference. With his ability to throw the ball, only time will tell his success in the NFL.