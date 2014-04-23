Remembering the Hero, Pat Tillman

It has now been ten years since the beloved Cardinals safety was killed in friendly fire while serving for his country.

Tillman is the prime example of patriotism. He also stands as a hero to many for doing what he believed was right. After the September 11 attacks in 2001, Tillman left millions on the table to become an Army Ranger.

Sadly, Tillman was killed in friendly fire in Afghanistan by a fellow Army Ranger only 120 feet away.

While it may be difficult to comprehend while Tillman left the NFL, it teaches many important principles to all of humanity. Selflessness and doing the right thing are just two of the big lessons that Tillman's life stands for. Throughout his life, he learned from his mistakes and always strived to make the best choice possible. He viewed fighting in Afghanistan as a valuable choice during his time in the NFL.

Even though number 40 is missing in action, his purpose is not. One of his greatest quotes was "Somewhere inside, we hear a voice. It leads us in the direction of who we wish to become. But it is up to whether or not to follow." In 2004, the Pat Tillman Foundation was founded. The foundation provides scholarships for military veterans. So far, 4.6 million dollars have been raised to help 290 military veterans.

Tillman is now remembered acrossed the world. The patriotism that he showed should be an example to all Americans.