Seahawks Lock Up Earl Thomas III

Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Seattle Seahawks have come to terms with All-World Costless Safety, Earl Thomas III on a contract extension. As you will see below in Rapoport’s tweet, the Seahawks have extended Thomas for four years for $40 million with over $27 million in guaranteed money, making him the highest paid Safety in the NFL.

Since being selected as the 14th pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, Thomas has done nothing but continue to excel at the Safety position and next to his fellow Legion of Boom’ers in Seattle. He has played in all 16 games each of his first four years in the league and has put up All-Pro numbers. In 64 career games, he has a total of 345 tackles, 15 interceptions, and has 31 passed defended. Throw in his prominent role in the road to the Seahawks’ Super Bowl Championship and it is easy to forget that Earl is still only 24 years old and may still be improving moving forward.

With both Thomas and fellow Safety Kam Chancellor locked up, the Seahawks will turn their attention to Richard Sherman before having to redo Russell Wilson’s contract next season. However, the core remains intact for John Schneider and Pete Carroll for the franchise to remain one of the heavy favorites in the NFL.

Ian Rapoport’s tweet:

The #Seahawks four-year extension for safety Earl Thomas pays him $40 million base value with $27.725 million guaranteed, source says. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2014

