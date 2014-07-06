VAVEL USA's NFL Roundtable: July 7th, 2014

Welcome to VAVEL USA's NFL Roundtable, the first of many more to come. This week, the team, will be giving their top five quarterbacks in the league today. This has always been a heated debate between football fans, and should make for a great read!

Number One

Dan Schmelzer: Coming off of the most impressive statistical season in NFL history, Peyton Manning feels like a no brainer for the top spot on this list. Manning is obviously one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time. Manning’s numbers are almost certain to come back to reality a bit this season, but that is to be expected after his ridiculous campaign last year. At 38 years-old, Manning is reaching the twilight of his career, but there is no doubt in my mind that this man is the best quarterback who is currently playing in the NFL.

Caleb Wahlgren: The number one quarterback in the NFL is Aaron Rodgers. He has posted a 31-9 record in the last few years. He has 101 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in the last few years. He has a NFL MVP (2011) and a Super Bowl MVP (2010). Obviously he fell to 11 on the NFL 100 this past season, but that is because of his injury this past season. Aaron is 30 years-old and will continue to be playing in his prime this upcoming season, something that most of the top quarterbacks in the NFL cannot currently say. Currently he holds a NFL record for having a career passer rating of over 100, and is the only quarterback to have that for his career. He has a tie for the NFL record for consecutive games with at least two touchdown passes with 13. Rodgers always plays with a chip on his shoulder and that aggressiveness has proved to be a major asset in keeping him at the number one quarterback in the league.

Mitchell Evans: Should this be up for debate? Manning was and is the best quarterback in this league. The numbers truly speak for themselves. Manning’s numbers include 5,477 yards, 55 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and 68% completion. The 2013-2014 season shouldn’t be up for debate, but one could assume these numbers just won’t be the same in 2014. Manning’s top spot could be up for grabs in 2014.

Brayden Flack: The best quarterback in the league has to be Tom Brady. Of course you could argue that Peyton Manning has it all, but when it comes down to it, he struggles in colder weather and had a lot of help in Denver. There is no taking away of what Manning did, because it was unbelievable. Brady has played in cold weather, won without recievers and continues to be consistent. Last year, Brady's best reciever was Julian Edelman who was a quarterback himself in college. Keep in mind that he hasn't had a star reciever his entire career. In fact, the last one I can recall would be Randy Moss. You could argue Welker, but Moss had a bigger impact on Tom's career. Brady has more rings as well to compliment his outstanding career. Yes, this is coming from a Bronco fan himself.

Bryan Castillo: While Tom Brady didn’t have his best season from a statistical perspective; you can argue that Brady did more with less than any other QB last season. Brady lost his favorite receiver, Wes Welker, due to costless agency and tight end, Ron Gronkowski, for over half the season due to injury. While relying on rookie wide receivers such as K. Thompkins and A. Dobson along with journeyman Julian Edelman and injury plagued, Danny Amendola, Brady posted 25 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and 4,343 passing yards on a 60.5 completion percentage. Despite his less than stellar supporting cast of offensive weapons, Brady was able to lead the Patriots to the AFC Championship game. Brady may not be in his prime anymore, but he still has all the physical tools and has his team in contention year after year by doing more with less.

Number Two

Schmelzer: An argument could certainly be made for Aaron Rodgers being at the top of this list. Not only does he put up video game type numbers season after season, but he has a Super Bowl title under his belt, and at 30 years-old, his playing days are far from over. Rodgers is an incredibly accurate passer, who rarely gets rattled and has underrated athletic ability. Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone last season, but besides that, he has been able to remain healthy throughout his career. I expect that to continue this season, and Rodgers to bounce back with a vengeance.

Wahlgren: The number two quarterback in the league is Peyton Manning. A 26-6 record in the last two seasons he played, but he has to be docked for the neck injury that kept him out of football for the 2011 season. He has 91 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in the past two seasons. He still has a bit of a gunslinger mentality, but he is not quite as efficient as Rodgers who has one less interception in nine additional games. Manning has cleared 10,000 passing yards in the last two seasons. He is a great quarterback and that is why he has made it into the top 5.

Evans: Even with an injury plagued year in 2013, Rodgers is my number two. Through nine games, Rodgers threw for 2,536 yards, 17 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and 66% completion. If you don’t consider Rodgers a top three quarterback in the league, you should glance back at his numbers the previous two years. He had 39 touchdowns, 8 interceptions in 2012 and 45 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions in 2011. Rodgers is one of the most complete quarterbacks in the league. He’s the only quarterback I see arguable to be in the number one slot over Manning. He has accuracy, arm strength, and even has some mobility.

Flack: As for my second best quarterback in the league, I would have to take Peyton Manning here. Throughout his career, Manning has been a prime example of a pocket passing quarterback. The only reason he isn't above Brady is because he played in a dome for basically his entire career. He has also been knocked for his Super Bowl runs that have come up short. Overall though, Peyton will go down as one of the best ever. His ability to audible at the line has been fun to look every Sunday along with his video game numbers. Manning is a class act that enjoys Papa John's pizza as much as I do.

Castillo: Peyton Manning won his fifth season where he threw for 55 touchdowns and 5,477 yards, both NFL records. Despite the lackluster performance in Super Bowl 48 by him and the rest of the Denver Broncos, Manning is still an elite quarterback. While his physical tools may have diminished some, his pre-game preparation is what separates him from every other quarterback in the league. Manning does so much for his team if not more than any other quarterback in the league, evident by Indy’s 2-14 season in 2011. He continues to put up historic passing numbers and should have his Broncos in position once again for another Super Bowl run.

Number Three

Schmelzer: While his numbers no longer jump off the page, no debate about top NFL quarterbacks can be had without mentioning Tom Brady. Sure, he is coming off of a down season, and appears to be heading towards the end of his career, but longevity and past success has to count for something. Brady will without a doubt be a first ballot hall of fame player, and if the Patriots can find him some legitimate weapons, I believe he can still light up the scoreboard.

Wahlgren: The number three quarterback in the league is Tom Brady. I simply have to put a quarterback with a 37-11 record in the last 3 seasons into the top 3 quarterbacks in the league. He threw for over 4,000 yards in each of the last three seasons. Brady is a legitimate top quarterback still and is consistently high performer in both QBR and passer rating. Last year he tied for the league lead with 5 game winning drives, but led with 5 fourth quarter comebacks. Brady is underrated and undervalued as a quarterback in the NFL. If you look at the statistics in the past few years, Brady probably wouldn’t rank quite in the top three, but his receivers have considerably declined in the last few years and he didn’t fall off completely. Brady has to be considered a top three quarterback.

Evans: Brees has been a force in this league for multiple years now. Peyton Manning having an explosive year covered up the great year that Brees put together. Brees threw for 5,162 yards, 39 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and 68% completion. It was also the third year in a row that Brees has thrown for over 5,000 yards. It was hard for me not to have Brees at number 2, but I can’t disregard the greatness Rodgers displays. Brees is number three.

Flack: This is where I put Aaron Rodgers. His injury last year was very unfortunate, but he will come back strong in this upcoming season. Rodgers has a strong arm in a cold division where he is facing the Bears twice a year. The Packers haven't had a solid running game, but have been able to rely on their superstar quarterback. I like what Rodgers brings to the table. He can be mobile in the pocket and has great chemistry with Jordy Nelson. The 30 year-old will be even more of a threat in the next year or two, and that will be a nightmare for teams.

Castillo: Aaron Rodgers is ranked third mainly due to his injury riddled season, but like ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith likes to say, Rodgers is a “baaaadddd man.” Rodgers may have missed eight games to due to a fractured collarbone, but he led his team to a 6-2 record while he was under center. Rodgers finished with 17 touchdowns and 6 interceptions with 2,536 passing yards and was well off to a Pro Bowl caliber year. Unlike Brady and Manning, Rodgers is still at his peak from a physical perspective and has shown great mental toughness throughout his career. Rodgers also has the ability to run and make plays with his feet when called upon. His versatility and pocket awareness makes him one of the elite quarterbacks in today’s game. Expect Rodgers to have a bounce back season if he stays injury costless and move back into the number one quarterback spot next offseason.

Number Four

Schmelzer: The top four (in almost any order) are obvious to me. Since arriving in New Orleans, Drew Brees has put up monster numbers year after year. His consistently brilliant play makes him the next quarterback on my list. While he is likely nearing the end of his prime, Brees is still one of the most accurate passers in the NFL, has plenty of arm strength and rarely makes a mistake.

Wahlgren: The number four quarterback in the league is Russell Wilson. Wilson is one of the most efficient passers in the league, throwing very few interceptions. He has had 10 game winning drives in the last two seasons. He took the Seahawks from a team that went 7-9 with a previous playoff quarterback in Tarvaris Jackson to the Super Bowl. They have gone 24-8 with Wilson as their starting quarterback, even going 11-5 as a rookie. This may be a more controversial choice as far as one of the top five quarterbacks in the league. Right now, he has a passer rating of 100.6 for his career, which would be one of the highest marks so far. He beat out Matt Flynn, who started for 3 different NFL teams this season as a rookie in training camp and preseason; he is a top level quarterback.

Evans: Brady’s name cracks the top five finally. Brady’s touchdown numbers and completion percentages were subpar in 2013. His yards weren’t terrible (4,343) and in terms of statistics, I wouldn’t have him top five. There’s just something about Tom Brady that until he either retires or can’t throw a football, he’s a top five quarterback. If the goal for your team is to win games, Brady’s in there.

Flack: At the fourth spot it has to be Drew Brees. Brees has been a phenomenal quarterback during his time in New Orleans. This is a guy who can't even see over the offensive line, but can launch the ball down the field and make a big play. New Orleans has always provided Brees with decent recievers and currently the best tight end in the game. Not only is Drew Brees a good pocket passer, but he can also scramble when the pocket collapses.

Castillo: The Pro Bowl quarterback, Drew Brees, once again enjoyed a standout regular season, as he threw for 39 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and 5,162 passing yards. Brees has led the Saints' high prolific offensive attack year after year and has resulted in one Super Bowl ring. Brees has been a model of consistency throughout his career and if it weren’t for playing in the same era as Manning and Brady he would be right at top of the elite quarterback list. With Brees still under center you can expect the Saints' offense to be fun to look.

Number Five

Schmelzer: There are many quarterbacks who could be considered here. Strong arguments could easily be made for Andrew Luck, Cam Newton and Matthew Stafford among others. That said, due to his recent Super Bowl victory, Russell Wilson edges over the rest of the field for me. Wilson is a talented and dynamic player who rarely makes a mistake. His exciting combination of athleticism, leadership qualities and football intelligence is something that we have never seen in the quarterback position before. Sure, the Seattle Seahawks have a loaded roster, and that certainly makes Wilson a better player, but make no mistake, they would not be defending Super Bowl Champions without him under center.

Wahlgren: The fifth and final quarterback on this list is Drew Brees. It is very difficult for me to overlook the 7-9 record he had in 2012 without Sean Payton to coach the team. Also, no one thought he was an elite level quarterback until he paired up with Saints in 2006. He was passed over by the Nick Saban led Miami Dolphins for Daunte Culpepper coming off an ACL, MCL, and PCL injury. Brees was actually a costless agent and the Dolphins gave up a second round pick for Culpepper. I don’t know why people throw this out of the books when talking about Brees. He throws a few too many interceptions for my liking. But when you have thrown for over 15,800 yards in the past 3 years, and have thrown for 128 touchdowns, you simply have to be a top five quarterback. Brees also has 45 interceptions. That’s why he fell to number five on my list.

Evans: The fifth spot is the hardest to decide. You could make a case for Romo, Rivers, and many others. The numbers in 2013 just speak top five for Phillip Rivers. Rivers threw for a career high in completion percentage at 69 percent. He tossed for 4,478 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Like Brees, Rivers was also overshadowed by Manning’s outstanding year. There are cases to be made for other quarterbacks, but Rivers has got to be fifth.

Flack: The top four are always agreeable. When it comes to the fifth spot, it becomes a little harder. At this spot there are so many guys that could fill in the last and final spot. In my opinion, Andrew Luck deserves that fifth spot on the list. Looking at what Luck has done for the Colts, it is quite astonishing. Luck was drafted to fill in the mighty shoes of Peyton Manning who was released by the team. Going into the draft, he was the most ready quarterback at the time. In his two years so far, he has led the Colts through rough patches. Getting them to the playoffs both years while dealing with Pagano's cancer and Arians departure. That takes a lot of leadership and talent from a young kid in the league. He has a big arm and makes smart decisions. Luck is bound to be the best in the league very soon.

Castillo: There are number of quarterbacks that could be placed at the number five spot (Andrew Luck and Phillip Rivers for example), but Roethlisberger’s second half of last season proved he can still compete at a high level. Roethlisberger had his Steelers average four more points per game than the Saints’ high octane offense during that span. Big Ben is one of the toughest quarterbacks in the league and has led the Steelers to two Super Bowl rings. Now with a more costless flowing no huddle offense look for Big Ben to have the Steelers back in the hunt for another ring.