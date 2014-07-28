NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2014: Walter Jones
“Big Walt” will be rightfully enshrined into Canton this weekend (Seattle Seahawks)

One of the greatest Left Tackles in NFL History will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this weekend.  Walter Jones Jr. played in the NFL for thirteen* seasons, all of which took place in the Pacific Northwest with the Seattle Seahawks.  During his thirteen seasons, Jones was a nine time Pro-Bowl selection (1999, 2001-2008) and seven time All-Pro selection (2001, 2002, 2004-2008).  He made the NFL’s all decade team for the 2000’s and had his number 71 jersey retired into the Seahawks Ring of Honor - only the fourth number to be retired by the franchise.  

While eight Seahawk players are in the Hall of Fame, Jones will only be the third to have spent his entire career with the franchise, following Steve Largent and Cortez Kennedy.  

Walter Jones Jr. was the sixth overall pick in the 1997 NFL Draft.  After transferring from Holmes Community College to Florida State, Jones had to redshirt the 1995 season.  After one season at FSU, Jones decided to skip his Senior season and enter the draft.  Jones’ career with the Seattle Seahawks is unprecedented.  He played in 180 games during his tenure in Seattle and started each and every one of them.  

Jones was a humble man.  He never wanted the spotlight on him.  Playing in the Pacific Northwest helped keep said spotlight off of, perhaps, the greatest Left Tackle of all time.  In fact, Jones’ time in the NFL was somewhat overshadowed by the growing importance of pass-happy league and the need for superior Tackles.  Orlando Pace and Jonathan Ogden played in the NFL at the same time and received more public notoriety.  Jones just went on with his business and helped the Seahawks make their first Super Bowl in franchise history in 2005/06.  

Playing next to Steve Hutchinson from 2001-2005, everything came to fruition during that Seahawks run to Super Bowl XL.  The left side of the offensive line helped RB Shaun Alexander achieve greatness, as he set the NFL record for touchdowns in one season with 28.  Jones was the rock for QB Matthew Hasselbeck (and others) as well.  In 5,703 pass attempts while he was on the field, Jones only allowed 23 sacks.  He was only called for a holding penalty nine times during his career.  

Walter Jones career essentially ended on Thanksgiving Day 2008, when he suffered a knee injury against the Dallas Cowboys.  He had microfracture surgery on the knee and tried to come back for the 2009 season, but was unable to do so.  His humbleness continued throughout this entire process and in his post-career.  When the Seahawks retired his jersey, “Big Walt” wanted the ceremony to be at halftime of the game and his speech lasted just a few minutes.  It was never about Walter, it was always about the team.  

Here is a highlight reel / tribute video to the great, Walter Jones Jr.