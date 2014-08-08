VAVEL USA's NFL Roundtable: August 8th, 2014

This week, Brayden Flack asked some of the VAVEL USA NFL team to respond to several hot topics in the league today. Enjoy reading through the opinions of each author!

Was Ray Rice's Suspension Fair?

Liam McMahon: I don't think Ray Rice's suspension was fair. The NFL has long had an issue with players abusing women, and I think this suspension says that the NFL still doesn't take the issue seriously enough. I think it should have been a longer suspension. Were I commissioner, I would have suspended him for 6-8 games.

Mitchell Evans: I personally don’t like getting into the punishment for players. However, a two game suspension should cause suspicion. Players get suspended for multiple games for the use of marijuana, and Rice only got two games for his acts. It makes me question the system a bit, and maybe where the priorities lie for the NFL.

Stockton Mair: I think Ray Rice should have been suspended for more than two games. I mean, he beat a woman. His punishment is shorter than those who took PED's. The Eagles' Lane Johnson got a four game suspension for taking prescription medication that wasn't approved by the league. How is that punishment fair? The fact that Rice got only a two game suspension makes the league seem like a joke.

Michael Pendergraft: Ray Rice's suspension was not fair. He should of faced an eight game suspension without pay as far as I'm concerned. Domestic violence is a big problem in this world and the NFL should of sent a stronger message. The NFL needs to make it clear that domestic violence will not be tolerated. A two game suspension is nothing more than a slap on the wrist. If Robert Mathis got a four game suspension for taking a fertility drug, Ray Rice definitely should of got more. If Josh Gordon gets a one year suspension, all that tells me is that the NFL is more worried about players smoking marijuana than assaulting a women.

Stavenly Spielbrick: Ray Rice's off the field troubles may be a wake up call for the three-time All-Pro. Before his early 2014 arrest, Rice had a paltry 2013 season. He rushed for 660 yards on a mere 3.1 yards per carry average. Ray posted one run over 20 yardes, a feat equaled by quarterback Joe Flacco. However, he has come into camp 20 lbs leaner and quicker off his cuts for new offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak's speedier style game plan. If Ray Rice returns with this same attitude after missing two games, then yes that was an adequate penalty. His fiancée then, now his wife forgave him, so will the fans in Baltimore.

Mac Magee: No. The NFL and Roger Goodell is setting a very dangerous precedent. Guys get between 4-8 game suspensions for smoking pot or taking PED's. How is giving Ray Rice just a two game slap on the wrist going to deter this awful behavior of violence towards women. Two games is sickening plain and simple.

Rookie To Look Out For In The Preseason?

McMahon: Blake Bortles. Most people would probably be thinking Johnny Manziel, but I'm excited to see Bortles. I think he is the most NFL-ready of the rookie quarterbacks, and he'll probably be starting for Jacksonville by week six at the latest. I want to see how well he will have already grasped the Jags offense.

Evans: I think Clowney is probably a given to look for, but I personally think Sammy Watkins needs to be looked at. That guy can play some football. He has a skillset as a receiver that could place him in the top tier in the coming years. Although the quarterback play isn’t up to par for the Bills yet, Watkins is a guy that needs to be looked.

Mair: I think you need to look out for the Philadelphia Eagles' rookie WR Jordan Matthews. He is one of the best offenses in the NFL. He has Nick Foles as his quarterback and he has Chip Kelly as his coach. Every team should look out for this kid.

Pendergraft: The rookie to keep a eye on during the preseason is Johnny Manziel. If given the opportunity, Manziel will shine in the NFL. He has been given unfair criticism about his partying and his immature tactics, but Manziel will make all the haters eat their words when he steps on the field and it's time to win games. Manziel can pick you apart from the pocket as well as get out and tuck and run. I'll make a bold statement and say if Manziel starts for the Browns, Cleveland will win a playoff game within the next two years. Book it.

Spielbrick: Jonathan Paul Manziel. Yes, the two-time Heisman winner is the rookie to look out for. Love him or hate him, you will see Johnny take snaps as quarterback in Cleveland. Love him, you will be excited to see his play progression from college to the pros. Hat him, and you will see NFL pass rushers in his face! From a pure football standpoint, the better stroy is in Minnesota where rookie quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is making a compelling case for a starting role. Veteran Matt Cassel stands in his way, but maybe not for very long. After looking rattled in camp and throwing up three interceptions, he came back the next day going 8 for 10. There is a battle worth looking that is coming very soon.

Magee: Johnny Manziel. There is no other rookie who is quite this polarizing. We will all be either rooting for him to succeed or to fail. Either way we'll be looking. Only a Johnny Football highlight will bring fans to the television during preseason football. Most of preseason football is pretty boring and unlookable. Johnny Football changes that the way Tim Tebow did.

Most Underrated Team This Year?

McMahon: New York Giants. After the struggles that they had last season, they don't come in as favorites for a lot of people. However, I think that Eli Manning will right the ship and lead them to a very good year.

Evans: The Miami Dolphins are the most underrated team this year. If this team snags a wild card spot it would not surprise me one bit. Ryan Tannehill is maturing; their receivers are loaded with Wallce, Hartline, and others. The addition of Knowshon Moreno is huge for their run attack, and their defense is super solid headed by Cameron Wake.

Mair: I'm not completely sure, but I would have to say the Eagles, again. Everyone thinks Nick Foles will have a "sophomore slump," but I think differently. He has gained new weapons in Josh Huff, Darren Sproles, and Jordan Matthews. Jeremy Maclin is returning from and injury he received last training camp; so Foles will also have him. Their defense has improved, with the Eagles adding Safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Penderfraft: The most underrated team heading into the 2014 NFL season is the Chicago Bears. The Bears missed the playoffs last season and got written off by most NFL media. The Bears secured their quarterback Jay Cutler with a huge contract extension and it's gonna be his year to shine. Cutler has all the pressure off of him and he's in the prime of his career. Chicago has a star-studded receiving crew of Brandon Marshall, Alshon Jeffery, and Martellus Bennett. They've got a potent rushing game with Matt Forte. The defense is what's raising eyebrows, but the addition of defensive end Jared Allen will help their rush defense a lot and the drafting of corner Kyle Fuller will improve their secondary although Fuller is yet to prove what he can do in the pros. The Bears also went out and drafted two defensive tackles in the draft and they are expected to make a impact in 2014, so look out for the Chicago Bears this upcoming season.

Spielbrick: The Cincinnati Bengals are the most underrated team going into the 2014 NFL season. Hold your snickers, I said underrated. Yes, they lost defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer to Minnesota. And yes, they were one and done for the third straight playoff appearance. However, look at their once defensively strong division known as the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens are having some off field issues to say the least. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been on a downward spiral for a few years now. The Cleveland Browns are still years away from having a pro-level quarterback. Look and see as Cincinnati has a clean sweep of the AFC North and finally a home win come playoff time.

Magee: Buffalo Bills. With Tom Brady turning 37, there may be a changing of the guard in the near future in the AFC East. The Jets still have no real answer at quarterback and the Dolphins seem to lack the offensive explosiveness to be real contenders. Buffalo welcomes back second year quarterback E.J. Manuel. When healthy, he played well in his rookie campaign. Now, E.J. has his play maker to stretch the field in wide receiver Sammy Watkins. This combo might be as deadly as any for years to come.

Thoughts on Andy Dalton's Contract?

McMahon: I think Dalton is going to be overpaid. That seems too much for a quarterback who still hasn't won a playoff game. I know that is the going rate for this type of quarterback, but I wouldn't be giving out $100 million+ contracts to quarterbacks who haven't won a playoff game.

Evans: What looks to be seen as an enormous, outrageous contract, isn’t so bad after all. Dalton’s contract in his first year will give him a high guaranteed amount, but after that, it all depends on how he plays. The question that comes to mind when others complain about this deal is: Who should start for the Bengals in place of Dalton? High contracts are the thing in today's NFL. We know he isn’t up to standards of players like Colin Kaepernick, Matt Ryan, but thanks to Romo and Jay Cutler, quarterbacks who are your future have to receive these contracts. It’s a way of life.

Mair: I think the Bengals paid him way too much. He along with a couple of overpaid quarterbacks, like Collin Kaepernick, are overrated in my opinion. Dalton hasn't been able to lead the Bengals anywhere.

Pendergraft: Andy Dalton's contract extension was expected. What were the Bengals supposed to do? Dalton has proved to be a good quarterback over the course of three regular seasons and has improved every season. He's taken Cincinnati to three straight playoff appearances and came up short every season. That's my problem with it. If you're going to give a quarterback around $19 million a season, he better be winning playoff games. Dalton is 0-3 in playoff games so far, but he does have something going his way and that's youth. Dalton has a long future in the NFL and he will continue improving and will eventually get over the hump and start winning playoff games. I think Cincinnati did the right thing in locking up Dalton for six more seasons. It will allow them to build a core around Dalton and that's key for a young quarterback.

Spielbrick: Andy Dalton just signed $115 million to play in Cincinnati for six more seasons. Here are the facts of the case, and they are undisputed. Dalton's intial contract was for just over a million a year for four years. Under that contract he became one of three quarterbacks to ever post 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in his first three seasons. That's a lot of threes, right? Andy Dalton and AJ Green teamed up to be one of the most productive quarterback/wid receiver rookie tandems ever by being number one in that category in both completions and yards. With a talent like Green catching passes in Cincy, do you really want to go through another learning curve with another quarterback? No, you don't. Dalton is a two-time AFC Player of the Week, and an AFC Player of the Month recipient. Now, the facts are in, but the jury is still out.

Magee: Six years for $115 million sounds like a lot. It is not. Only the first two years of the contract are guaranteed. Dalton will have to perform to really cash in. He has been solid. Now if he wants the big pay, he'll have two seasons to prove his worth.

Preseason Game You Are Most Looking Forward To This Weekend?

McMahon: Tampa Bay at Jacksonville. I am really excited to see how Blake Bortles looks so far, and I also want to see Mike Glennon's progression. Glennon has now had an offseason where he knows he'll be the starter, and he continually impressed me at NC State. I am intrigued to see the quarterback play from both teams.

Evans: Because I cover the 49ers, I’m biased. So my game I’m most looking forward to looking is the 49ers and Ravens game. I’m really interested in seeing Carlos Hyde in action for San Francisco because I personally think he’ll take over the helm once Frank Gore is officially done. I’m also really looking forward to seeing some of the defensive packages the 49ers will run and how their cornerbacks look.

Mair: I'm looking forward to the Eagles - the Bears. The main reason is I'm a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Another reason is I want to see how the teams do. I know the score will likely not reach the score of Eagles 54 Bears 11, but it'll be interesting.

Pendergraft: My Preseason week one game I'm most looking forward to looking is Seattle - Denver. This was the matchup of last season's Super Bowl and Seattle straight up destroyed Denver. The game is in Denver and it's only preseason so most of the starters will get very limited minutes, but expect it to be as heated and drama filled as any preseason game you've ever seen. The teams do meet up again in week three of the regular season in Seattle so that will be a game to look for sure. I ultimately don't pay too much attention to the preseason, but it's just great right now to be looking some football.

Spielbrick: Thursday night football kicks off with the Super Bowl runner up Denver Broncos hosting the Seattle Seahawks. There will be some interesting matchups, just don't expect to see too much of Peyton Manning. Don't fret, Manning will make another exciting run for the Championship this season. On the other side of the ball, Seattle is a very balanced and exciting team in their own way. Some say that they Seahawks quarterback is conservative, even boring at times. Don't believe that hype. Russell Wilson is as sharp as they come and will dazzle this season. That's right, dazzle, maybe even for a few plays come Thursday night at Mile High. Over on the defensive side, Richard Sherman is as explosive off the field as he is on. Expect a few pre-game comments that will be well worth the price for tuning in.

Magee: Green Bay at Tennessee. This is the debut of Ken Whisenhunt as Tennessee's head coach. After years of going with the Jeff Fisher philosophy and disciple of Mike Munchak, a new era hits Nashville. Whisenhunt lead the Cardinals to a Super Bowl appearance. His first task will be to see if Jake Locker, back from injury, is the franchise quarterback he can build around.