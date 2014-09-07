Miami Dolphins Dominate New England Patriots In Second Half To Win 33-20

The Miami Dolphins didn't hold anything back Sunday afternoon against the New England Patriots.

In the first half of play, the Dolphins and Patriots exchanged leads and ties throughout the first and second quarter. The big concern for Miami was the ammount of turnovers they surrendered. A total of three turnovers in the first half gave the Patriots the lead and momentum throughout the first half.

Going into the third, the momentum shifted to the Dolphins and it turned into a snowball effect from that point on. Miami was able to apply pressure with four rushers for most of the second half. They sacked Brady multiple times and forced New England to turn the ball over on several occasions. The offensive line for New England couldn't give Brady the time he needed. and therefore found himself under pressure and on the ground often.

The running game broke out for Miami in the second half as well. Former Broncos running back, Knowshon Moreno, had an unbelievable game on the ground through the third and fourth quarters. Moreno carried the team on his back for most of the second half and was able to keep the momentum on Miami's side.

Tannehill had a decent game through the air. He finished with 178 yards and two touchdowns.

This was a divisional game, which made this win more important. Miami now begins their season 1-0 and will take on the Bills next week. This gives them the chance to start out 2-0 in their division. As for New England, they will face the Minnesota Vikings next week.