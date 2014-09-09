Fantasy Football - Week 2 Waiver Wire Targets

After week one of the NFL season some owners are in panic mode after disappointing performances by top guys (We're talking to you Jamaal Charles). Here are a few players that you can add to help your team in week 2 and help ease the stress you feel moving forward (percentages from NFL.com).

Quarterbacks

Jake Locker (2.5% Owned) – After an impressive performance against the Chiefs, Locker is on everyone’s radar. If you are an RGIII or Cam Newton owner he is a great security blanket to own moving forward. He looked decisive and had a lot of velocity on his throws Sunday. Not to mention he finished with the 6th best QB performance this week.

Carson Palmer (24.2% Owned) – On Monday Night Football the Cardinals showcased their passing attack. If his receiving corps continues to perform the way they did Monday, Palmer will be a hot commodity and continue to throw for over 300 yards on a weekly basis.

Running Backs

Justin Forsett (0.3% Owned) – In light of Ray Rice’s termination HC John Harbaugh decided not to name a starter for the Ravens Thursday night game @ Pittsburgh. What he means to say is “I have no idea why Bernard Pierce was so bad Sunday and Forsett will be given the bulk of the carries.” Forsett had 11 carries for 70 yards and a TD Sunday against the Bengals and should be viewed as a flex option moving forward. Don’t be afraid to grab back up RB Lorenzo Taliaferro as a stash as well if you can.

Bobby Rainey (0.6% Owned) – With Doug Martin’s injury history this add is a no brainer. Martin will continue to be the perennial Band-Aid in Tampa as evidenced by Sunday’s exit. Rainey scored a late TD and should be added in all leagues, especially if you are a Doug Martin owner.

James Starks (3.3% Owned) – Eddie Lacy may be ready to go in week 2 vs. The Jets, but with two concussions in under a year he needs to be handcuffed by all owners. If you are in the middle of the standings and don’t think you can land one of the other two RBs, then grab Starks and shop him to the panicking Lacy owner.

Tight Ends

Antonio Gates (53.4% Owned) – Keenan Allen was expected to be the go to WR in the Chargers offense, but he was outshone by an ever-reliable veteran tight end. Many fantasy owners think Gates is slowing down, but he proved the haters wrong on Monday night. It doesn’t seem like Philip Rivers has lost faith as he targeted Gates a team-high 10 times. The veteran tight end hauled in 6 catches for 81 yards and was the primary target in the red zone though he didn’t score. Ultimately, if you are in need of a tight end (Cough* Jordan Reed owners), pick Gates up and enjoy.

Dwayne Allen (5.9% Owned) - The third year tight end looked as explosive as ever Sunday night. Hauling in 4 passes for 64 yards and a TD. He may not be Andrew Luck’s favorite target but he is more athletic than fellow TE Coby Fleener and should continue to get 5- 7 targets a week in the Colts’ pass heavy attack.

Wide Receivers

Malcolm Floyd (2.9% Owned) – If you are a fan of the Chargers it should come as no surprise that Floyd was able to perform well Monday night (4 REC | 50 YDS | 1 TD). He was deemed the outright training camp MVP in San Diego. He may not be worth your first waiver claim, but he will have a prominent role in this offense all season and will be a WR4 moving forward.

Brian Quick (0.1% owned Owned) – The mystery has been solved. After months of debating over who would be the #1 WR in this dreadful Rams offense, Quick has emerged as the guy. He hauled in 99 yards on 9 targets Sunday and will continue to be the target machine in the offense. Sorry Kenny Britt.

Allen Hurns (0.8% Owned) – The undrafted costless agent nabbed 4 catches for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Eagles on Sunday. He was clearly the most explosive player in the offense and should be on everyone’s radar this week against the lowly Redskins secondary.