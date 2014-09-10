NFL Week 2 Preview: Seattle Seahawks At San Diego Chargers

The Seattle Seahawks picked up right where they left off on last season’s championship run with a convincing win at home against the Green Bay Packers to open up the 2014/15 season. The champs won in all three facets of the game and will look to impose their will against the San Diego Chargers in Week 2. The Chargers will have their home opener this coming Sunday after losing on Monday Night Football to one of the Seahawks’ divisional rivals - the Arizona Cardinals.

Let’s take a look at this week’s matchup and what to expect when each team has the ball.

When the Seahawks are on offense

Look for Darrell Bevell to continue opening up the offensive playbook this week. The Seahawks were able to run the ball effectively with Marshawn Lynch racking up 110 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 carries, while Percy Harvin showed why he is one of the most dynamic players in the league - rushing for 41 yards on 4 carries, to go with his 7 receptions for another 59 yards.

The Seahawks starting lineup on offense dominated much of the preseason, carried it over to their home opener, and should be able to bring the same type of tenacity and effectiveness down the Pacific Coast. The Chargers gave up 403 total yards of offense to the Cardinals on Monday night. While the home crowd may be able to provide some inspiration in the early stages of the game, look for the Seahawks ground and pound running game to eventually impose its will on the Chargers.

Advantage: Seahawks

When the Chargers are on offense

The Chargers continue to be led by Philip Rivers who threw for 238 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals. However, Arizona’s defense was able to stuff the Chargers’ run game, holding them to 52 yards rushing. Look for the Seahawks to do much of the same with a strong rotation of defensive linemen, backed up by the underrated linebacker corps. Bobby Wagner led the team in tackles in Week 1 with 14, including two for a loss.

The Seahawks are, of course, led by the “Legion of Boom” and they should continue to impose their will on the San Diego WR’s. Philip Rivers will likely target Byron Maxwell, leaving Richard Sherman on an island on the other side of the field. At some point this season, it is fully expected that the All-Pro CB will start moving around the field, there just is not any reason to do that right now at this point in the season.

Advantage: Seahawks

Special Teams

Until proven otherwise, the Seahawks have the most intimidating Special Teams lineups in the NFL. With Steven Hauschka and Jon Ryan the Seahawks are solid in the kicking game. However, on kick returns Percy Harvin has the green light to take it out of the end zone on every single kick and can turn any play into a touchdown.

After flirting with Earl Thomas as the punt returner in Week 1, look for the Seahawks to mix it up in Week 2. Thomas is too valuable on defense and after refusing to call for a fair catch in two opportunities in Week 1 - which included a lost fumble - look for Pete Carroll to lean on others to return this week’s punts. (Hopefully …)

Advantage: Seahawks

Final Score Prediction: Seahawks 33, Chargers 13