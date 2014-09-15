Philip Rivers Dissects 'Legion of Boom'; Chargers Beat Seahawks 30-21
Rivers completed 28 of 37 passes for 284 yards and three scores against the Seattle Seahawks' vaunted pass defense.

The Seattle Seahawks entered Sunday's game against the San Diego Chargers brimming with confidence, having won their opening game against the Green Bay Packers in dominant fashion, 36-16. They exited scratching their heads, searching for answers.

In front of a boisterous crowd of 67,919, the San Diego Chargers showed they were not intimidated by Seattle's much-ballyhood 'Legion of Boom' secondary. Quarterback Philip Rivers led an efficient passing attack en route to a 28 of 37, 284-yard effort that included touchdown passes of 8, 8, and 21 yards to Antonio Gates.

"That's a great job by Philip Rivers and their offense today," said Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. "Antonio Gates was phenomenal."

Early Controversy Leads to Seattle's First Touchdown

After Nick Novak kicked a 50-yard field goal for the early San Diego lead, Seattle's lightning-in-a-bottle wide receiver Percy Harvin demonstrated that when healthy, he's one of the most electric players in the league. 