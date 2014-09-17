Fantasy Football: Week 3 Players to Start

The second week of the NFL season is in the books, and major injuries are all over the place. This not only greatly affects NFL teams, it puts a huge wrench in to fantasy football teams everywhere. Jamaal Charles, Ryan Mathews, Knowshon Moreno, DeSean Jackson and Robert Griffin III all went down with potentially serious injuries during their Week 2 games, and are expected to miss at least a couple of weeks.

With injuries coming early than normal, fantasy owners everywhere are scrambling to find replacements. Check out VAVEL’s Week 3 waiver wire adds, to help you in that department.

Whether it is a player to find on the open market, or one already on the roster, it is important to use all of the information given to put out the best possible line-up. Here are some players to strongly consider starting when filling out Week 3 fantasy football line-ups.

Jay Cutler, QB, Chicago Bears

Jay Cutler led the Chicago Bears to an improbable fourth quarter comeback against the San Francisco 49ers. In that game, Cutler completed 23 of 34 passes for only 176 yards. However, he did an incredible job using his big targets in the red zone, and not turning over the ball, as he tossed four touchdown passes without an interception.

With Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery banged up, it was fair to wonder how Cutler would perform against the talented 49ers’ defense. After a shaky start, he was able to find a great rhythm late in the game, and he looked fantastic.

Head coach Marc Trestman is an offensive guru, and the best thing that has ever happened to Cutler. He has done an incredible job of making Cutler the best quarterback that he can become, and with Marshall, Jeffery, Matt Forte and Martellus Bennett surrounding him, this offensive is very explosive.

This week the Bears take on the New York Jets. After games against the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers, the Jets have allowed the second most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks thus far. The Jets’ secondary is a mess, which should allow Marshall and Jeffery to have a field day. Cutler is a very strong play this week, and has a ton of upside with the situation surrounding him.

Other Strong QB Options: Andrew Luck, Ryan Tannehill, Geno Smith and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Ahmad Bradshaw, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Make no mistake, Ahmad Bradshaw is the running back to own on the Indianapolis Colts. While the Colts gave up a first round pick to acquire Trent Richardson last season, the team has seemingly moved on from him.

In the first week of the season against the Denver Broncos, Bradshaw led the Colts’ backfield playing 44 snaps or 59% of the plays. This compared to Richardson 29 snaps or 39% of the plays. In their Week 2 match-up against the Philadelphia Eagles, Bradshaw was once again on the field for 44 snaps (61%), compared to 30 snaps (42%) for Richardson.

Bradshaw was a huge weapon for the Colts against the Eagles running the ball 13 times for 70 yards, an impressive 5.4 yards per carry average. Bradshaw was also very useful as a receiver out of the backfield hauling in five receptions for 26 yards, including two red zone touchdown receptions. The first from only one yard out, and the second from seven yards away.

It is clear that the Colts are going to continue to make Bradshaw an important part of their offense. Richardson will likely continue to have a role, but his role seems to be little more than keeping Bradshaw fresh.

This week the Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have given up the second most fantasy points to opposing running backs through the first two weeks of the season. This includes getting ripped apart by the Washington Redskins running game led by Alfred Morris last week. Bradshaw is a balanced runner with impressive power, very similar to Morris.

Bradshaw was a high profile waiver wire addition this week. If you were lucky enough to grab him, start him with confidence in this incredible match-up.

Knile Davis, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Speaking of huge Week 3 waiver wire additions, Knile Davis should be towards the top of any list. Jamaal Charles suffered a high ankle sprain last week, an injury that is notorious for being nagging and tough to overcome. While a time table has not been set for his return, Charles is currently out indefinitely. It is very unlikely that he suits up this weekend against the Miami Dolphins.

Davis stepped up in a big way last week after the injury to Charles. The talented second-year back carried the ball 22 times for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Each time that Davis has gotten an opportunity to play in his short NFL career, he has not disappointed, and there are plenty of reasons to believe that will continue starting this week.

The Kansas City Chiefs have centered their entire offense around Charles. He is clearly the guy who Andy Reid wants to feed in both the run and pass game. With him being out, Davis may not get as much work as Charles, but it is fair to think that the running back position will continue to be featured. Davis does not have the elite receiving skills like Charles, but he is a talented runner, who will get plenty of touches to be productive.

The match-up against the Dolphins is not a great one this week. They are middle of the pack against the run this season, and were pretty good against ground attacks last year as well. That being said, Davis is an easy start simply based on the talent and upside he has shown. Not to mention, this is his opportunity to shine and prove that he deserves some work even when Charles gets back. A motivated player is usually a productive one.

Other Strong RB Options: Joique Bell, Chris Johnson, Giovanni Bernard and Jeremy Hill.

Keenan Allen, WR, San Diego Chargers

After two weeks of the NFL season, few players have been more disappointing to fantasy owners than Keenan Allen. His 10 receptions for 92 yards without a touchdown combined in the first two games is decent, but leaves plenty to be desired by fantasy owners who drafted him in the second round.

That being said, Philip Rivers is still targeting Allen in the passing game, and their match-ups against the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks were not exactly wide receiver friendly. There are plenty of signs pointing towards Allen getting back on track, as soon as this week.

In their Week 3 match-up, the San Diego Chargers take on the Buffalo Bills. Not the worst passing game defense in the NFL, but far from elite as well. Allen will have an opportunity to break out of his early season mini-slump against a Buffalo defense who has been exploitable through the air so far this season.

Stop wavering, and start Allen with confidence this week.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

Through two weeks, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has seven receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Not huge numbers, but good fantasy production to say the least.

Hopkins is a very talented player, who is showing both big play potential, and great production in the red zone. He has great athleticism that allows him to out-jump opposing defensive backs and come down with the ball. The biggest worry when it comes to Hopkins and the Texans’ passing game is their quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick has had a decent career, but he certainly does not strike fear in to opposing defenses. That being said, Fitzpatrick has been very good so far this season, completing 28 of 41 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns to zero interceptions. Fitzpatrick is a safe passer, and the Texans are clearly going to center their offense around the running game, but so far he has been able to get the ball to his play makers on the outside (Hopkins and Andre Johnson).

This week, the Texans host the New York Giants who have serious issues in the secondary. They have given up the fourth most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers so far in this young season, and Fitzpatrick will certainly be looking to add to that total in this one. Hopkins is a safe start with some pretty big upside this week.

Other Strong WR Options: Cordarrelle Ptterson, Michael Floyd, Kendall Wright, Reggie Wayne and Andrew Hawkins.

Niles Paul, TE, Washington Redskins

Until Jordan Reed returns from injury, Niles Paul is a strong fantasy tight end option. The Washington Redskins clearly want to feature the tight end position, and Paul is an athletic player who has made a huge impact in their offense.

Last week against the Jaguars, Paul hauled in eight receptions for 99 yards, including an impressive two-yard fourth quarter touchdown catch from Kirk Cousins. On the play, Paul was lined up outside and Cousins threw him a jump ball on a fade route. Paul used his impressive size and strength to come down with the pass easily. He is a legitimate threat in the red zone, and as a down field target.

Cousins really seemed to look for Paul when he came into the game to replace RGIII. Cousins is a quick decision maker, and Paul appears to be his security blanket. Not only is he is a great start this week against the Eagles, Paul is a starting tight end option for the foreseeable future.

Other Strong TE Options: Dennis Pitta, Jared Cook and Greg Olsen.