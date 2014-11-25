The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without their fullback for the rest of the season, as the team announced on Monday that Jovorskie Lane will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury. His surgery will take place on Tuesday.

Once he was carted off the field in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears, the Buccaneers knew he probably be done. Jorvorskie Lane missed two games earlier this season with a suspension for a banned substance. Lane hoped to get back to normal following his surgery and is hoping to be a force next year. Players that saw the injury occur feared the worst.

Jorvorskie Lane is a key to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers having any run success. He may not be an offensive force but his run blocking skills helped with the ground game. Head coach Lovie Smith and the Buccaneers were forced to abandoned the run game. They simply couldn't find any holes or spaces to run through. The Buccaneers have fullback Lonnie Pryor on the practice squad. He has been on the team since the Lane suspension. If the Buccaneers had three healthy tight ends one of them could be the fullback such as blocking tight end Luke Stocker. Lonnie Pryor will most likely be promoted. Finally, Lane had 58 yards on three attempts this season.

Jorvorskie Lane said this today,""I'm ready to get it done to get into the healing process," he said. "It's very disappointing, but it's part of this game."

