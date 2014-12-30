Seattle Seahawks Roundtable for the Playoffs

The NFL Playoffs are upon us. One team that will not be participating this weekend is the Seattle Seahawks, who ran off six straight wins to close the regular season, catch the Cardinals for the NFC West title, and win the #1 seed in the NFC due to tiebreakers and a little help from the likes of the Buffalo Bills, who defeated the Green Bay Packers late in the season.

Our Seahawks writers took some time to ask and answer a few burning questions as the Seahawks look to repeat as Super Bowl Champions. Away we go ...

Question 1: Who is most likely to win in Seattle among those in the NFC playoff picture?

John: The Dallas Cowboys are the more likely team to win in Seattle at some point during the playoffs. That said, I could just as easily see them blow it against the Detroit Lions at home. The Cowboys won in Seattle earlier this year and have the best offensive line in the NFL. That kept the Seahawks’ pass rush off of Tony Romo earlier this season and could do so again in the playoffs. I don’t see any other team in the NFC playoffs taking out Seattle at home. Assuming the Cowboys beat the Lions, it puts them on the road in Green Bay, and that is a game that could very well knock out the Seahawks’ biggest threat.

Walter: The Green Bay Packers. Obviously their defense is nowhere near that of Dallas’, but until Tony Romo shows he can exorcise the ghosts of previous big game whiffs, I’m not ready to put the Cowboys ahead of the Packers. Furthermore, although I think it’s very unlikely Rogers puts up a big game against the Legion of Boom, it’s more likely than Romo doing so, and that adds an element of uncertainty that gives them a better shot. In summary, Green Bay is a better team than the one Seattle toasted on Opening Day, and although I don’t see them having much of a chance of beating the Seahawks, they get the nod over Dallas.

Caleb: The only team to defeat the Seahawks at home this season, the Dallas Cowboys. Take the power run game and the strength of the offensive line against the strength of the defensive line of the Seahawks, but it’s better than attacking their secondary. Dez Bryant is always a tough matchup and they will probably place him across the field from Sherman. They just make more sense instead of the Packers, but the Lions could be a surprise team against them as well. The last time they faced each other back in Week 8 of the 2012 season in Detroit, the Lions were able to win 28-24. Their defensive line against the injury-plagued offensive line of the Seahawks could be a recipe for success.

Question 2: What player makes you the most nervous heading into the postseason?

Walter: Jordan Hill. He’s done an unbelievable job helping the domino pieces fall together in the wake of the season-ending injury to Brandon Mebane. If the Hawks play a team with a punishing ground game, the loss of Hill — assuming he doesn’t make it back at full strength — could be a key blow.

John: The health of Marshawn Lynch is most concerning. However, as an overall group, the offensive line drives me crazy. There is virtually no depth on the line right now, and the Seahawks can’t afford a single injury. While I really like James Carpenter at LG, there isn’t another guy on the offensive line that is healthy and very good.

Caleb: Personally, the injury to Jordan Hill on their defensive line should make them nervous. In their final few games where the Seahawks went 5-0, Hill emerged as a pass rusher with 4.5 sacks and one interception.

Question 3: Will the Seahawks repeat as Super Bowl Champions?

Walter: They are the clear favorite to win the Super Bowl. Even without Percy Harvin, no other team has the same degree of dynamic offense (a punishing ground game, the league’s best running QB, along with a nearly mistake-costless passing attack) coupled with a shutdown defense. The defense, of course, tips the scales, as it arguably deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as many of the NFL’s historical greats.

Caleb: They have to be considered the favorite. If this writer had to pick today, he would pair a Seahawks and Steelers Super Bowl. In that matchup, the Seahawks would avenge the loss in Super Bowl XL and be the first team to go back-to-back since the Patriots went back-to-back in Super Bowls 38-39.

John: Really like Caleb's answer here. While it wouldn't fix the injustice of Super Bowl XL, it would bring great joy. Short answer: Yes. However, that is just as much of a “fan vote” than anything else. A Seahawks Super Bowl against either the New England Patriots or Denver Broncos would be a tough test to conclude the effort but it is certainly attainable.

Enjoy Wild Card Weekend! One thing is for sure, Russell Wilson, Earl Thomas, and their respective leaders on offense and defense will be studying film for each of their potential opponents and awaiting the victor.