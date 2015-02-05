Open Letter To Those Critical Of Josh Gordon

Dear Sports Fan,

Evidently, Josh Gordon has made some life choices over the past few months that have angered you. Considerably. To the point that you feel you must voice your displeasure from the relatively safe havens of social media and local water coolers.

After all, you say, it is the worst tragedy in the world for someone like Gordon, who has otherwordly talents, to simply waste them away.

"If I was ever in his shoes," you surmise, "I would thank God for every second and never do anything to ruin it."

Sure enough, since his fall from grace, Gordon has been blasted for being stupid. A loser. An immature and selfish young man. A waste of space. Folks on social media compared him to a potato.

The Browns receiver, who has just been suspended from the NFL for at least one year, recently penned a letter to anyone who will listen - which turned out to be nearly everyone - in an attempt to defend himself.

In part, Gordon writes in his letter that “you don’t even know me,” and he is exactly right. It is true, we have no idea what it is like to be a professional athlete whose every move is scrutinized by the fans and media. Nor does the average sports fan have any inkling of what it takes for the likes of Gordon, who came from a youth environment most of us can only imagine, to be able to put on an NFL uniform.

So here's the deal, Mr. Big-time Sports Fan.

Simply stated, you have no room to talk about what is best for Josh Gordon and certainly no right to lecture him on living a better life.

Stop pretending that you are perfect while pro athletes like Gordon are just wasting talent that you only wish you had. Are you living your life to the fullest, making use of every talent that God gave you? Or do you squander away opportunities for a better life because it is “too hard” or there is “not enough time” for it?

Stop pretending that, while their sins are displayed in public, that you are living a squeaky clean life yourself. Your wrongdoings, just because they are not cast into the limelight, make you just as weak and susceptible to pain as anyone else.

Think about the choices you make everyday that potentially put you and those you hold dear in danger.

How often do you make poor food choices? Too much greasy food at dinner increases your likelihood of heart attacks and disease and leaving those you love to fend for themselves. If nothing else it makes you fat and unattractive. But that is nothing like letting millions of dollars slip away, correct?

What about the added “attention” you pay to the ladies at work - or the girls on the Internet - at the expense of a loving and faithful wife and beautiful children at home? Heartbreak and broken homes are all too commonplace in our world today. But wrecking a family is nothing compared to Gordon's immaturity, right?

It is not uncommon for you to imbibe in a couple of drinks after work. Or on the weekends. Or at lunch. Or at a get together with the guys. Or that party downtown. At the expense of duties at home. Nothing ever goes wrong under these circumstances, does it?

While Gordon's indiscretions are out there for all to see, yours, Mr. Former High School Fullback, are perhaps held under tighter wraps. But does that make you a better person than Gordon?

Yes you, Uncle Rico, instead of piling on Gordon, perhaps you should take time to reflect on yourself and the demons in (and out) of your own closet before taking pot shots at someone you will never even meet..

I get it, though. You feel that Gordon and Johnny Manziel and Marshawn Lynch are set up to be role models, but they are being negligent in their duties. They are setting a bad example for the impressionable youth of America, you cry. And this upsets you greatly because of the perceived wasted opportunities to influence lives for the better.

But here is a newsflash. No one is perfect.

So, Al Bundy from Polk High. Instead of providing life coaching from afar for Josh Gordon, or Johnny Manziel, or Marshawn Lynch, or any other professional athlete - keep your advice to yourself and take care of your own skeletons. Be a greater role model for those within your immediate reach and influence.

Is Josh Gordon a role model?

Perhaps not, but there is a greater question to ask.

Are you?

Sincerely,

Hope For a Better World