2015 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears Seven Round Mock Draft

After a disastrous 2014 season filled with controversy, and where they limped to a 5-11 record, the Chicago Bears have cleaned house and are clearly heading in another direction. Ryan Pace joins the organization to replace Phil Emery as the General Manager. Pace comes from the New Orleans Saints organization where he was the director of player personnel. He is a young guy who evaluates talent very well, and will give the Bears a fresh look at things.

Veteran John Fox replaced Marc Trestman as the head coach of the Bears, and Fox immediately hired an impressive support staff. Adam Gase is one of the brightest young offensive minds in football, and he followed Fox to the Bears from the Denver Broncos. Vic Fangio takes over as defensive coordinator after four impressive seasons at the same position with the San Francisco 49ers. Fangio is one of the most respected defensive coaches in the game, and will be a huge asset for the Bears as they try to turn around their pitiful defense.

Offensively, the Bears have some nice talent. Controversy has surrounded quarterback Jay Cutler throughout his career, but there is no denying the fact that he has the upside to be a great NFL quarterback (however unlikely it is that he reaches his potential). Running back Matt Forte, and pass catchers Alshon Jeffery, Brandon Marshall and Martellus Bennett give Cutler a host of weapons to work with. The Bears also have a solid offensive line group, led by left tackle Jerrod Bushrod and right guard Kyle Long.

Defensively, the Bears will begin a major transition this off-season. Fangio has primarily ran a base 3-4 defense throughout his career, and Fox has already stated that the Bears will be running primarily a 3-4 this coming season. With very few players on the roster who fit the 3-4 scheme, expect the Bears to make many moves in both free agency and the draft on the defensive side of the ball.

The Bears hold the seventh overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and the seventh pick in each round after that expect the fifth (their fifth round pick is held by the Broncos, after the Bears traded up to land safety Brock Vereen last year). With only six picks in the draft, and many holes to fill, trade down scenarios to acquire more picks could entice the Bears as early as the first round. With that being said, they still have to acquire talented prospects who can make an immediate impact. It is always easier to do that with higher picks.

While some reshuffling throughout the draft is always to be expected, this mock draft signifies realistic options for the Bears with their current picks. While they are a team in transition, but they do have some very nice pieces and a strong coaching staff. The Bears could turn their fate around quickly with a strong showing in the draft. Here is a complete seven round mock draft for the Chicago Bears.

Round 1, Pick 7: Vic Beasley, OLB, Clemson

In a press conference at the combine, Fox stated that former defensive ends Jared Allen and Willie Young will now play outside linebacker in the Bears’ 3-4 defensive. While Allen has had a very productive career, and Young was a monster for the Bears last season, both players have been 4-3 defensive ends throughout their careers. The positions are similar, but expect some transition pains. A pass rush specialist from the outside linebacker position is a need for the Bears in this draft.

Fortunately, the 2015 draft class is loaded with capable pass rush prospects who would fit the Bears’ need. After an incredible combine performance, Vic Beasley has now cemented himself as a top 15 pick with massive upside. At 6-foot-3, 246 pounds, Beasley is a freak athlete who ran a 4.53 40-yard dash, had an incredible 41-inch vertical and bench pressed 225 pounds, 35 times at the combine. He has the combination of strength and athleticism that scouts drool over for a pass rusher.

While the measurable are great, Beasley’s athleticism translates to the field as well. He has an incredible burst off the line, and a dangerous arsenal of pass rush moves. While pass rushing is his biggest strength, Beasley has also shown the ability to drop in coverage. That could certainly come in handy for the Bears, as they do not exactly have a stock of impressive 3-4 inside linebackers.

Beasley’s pass rushing abilities would be a game changer for the Bears from the get-go, and he would also bring valuable versatility to a defense that needs a lot. He would give Fangio a dangerous weapon to build the defense around.

Round 2, Pick 7: Jordan Phillips, DT, Oklahoma

The Bears do have some interesting defensive lineman on their roster. Between Jeremiah Ratliff, Ego Ferguson, Will Sutton and Stephen Paea, there is some talent at the defensive tackle position. The problem is that those players are all more suited for the 4-3 defense. Their current crop could become valuable as 3-4 defensive ends, but none of the four stick out as a potential nose tackle in the middle.

Standing 6-foot-5 and tipping the scales at 329 pounds, Jordan Phillips is a traditional nose tackle prospect who had plenty of success at the position in college. He uses his pure size and brute strength incredibly well to plug up the middle of the field in the run game.

Phillips also has good athleticism for a man of his size, and uses his length and quick feet to explosively penetrate the backfield. Phillips did have the tendency to disappear at times in college, but he is a solid prospect at a major position of need. Phillips would be a major addition for the Bears in the second round if he is available.

Round 3, Pick 7: Kevin Johnson, CB, Wake Forest

Last year, the Bears took cornerback Kyle Fuller in the first round of the draft. After a very successful rookie season, Fuller looks to be solid piece for the Bears to build their secondary around. That being said, with Charles Tillman likely out the door, and Tim Jennings doing his best work as a slot defender, there is certainly a hole to be filled at the corner position opposite of Fuller.

Kevin Johnson is an intriguing cornerback prospect who could slip to the Bears in the early third round. He was a three-year starter in college who showed great man-to-man coverage skills. Johnson does have a thin frame, but he uses his length very well in coverage. At the combine, Johnson showed that he has the athleticism to be a strong cover corner in the NFL (4.52 40-yard dash, 3.89 20-yard shuttle, 6.79 three-cone drill, 41.5 vertical leap and 130 inch broad jump).

The Bears allowed 264.4 passing yards per game last season, the third most in the NFL. While there were plenty of other factors to blame for their struggles through the air, the cornerback position certainly played its role as well. Johnson could be a valuable player for the Bears down the line, and would form a potentially elite duo with Fuller.

Round 4, Pick 7: Damarious Randall, FS, Arizona State

The run on defense continues, as the Bears address arguably their least talented position group on the roster, safety. Ryan Mundy is a decent option for the team as a strong safety, but the Bears simply need to move on from incumbent free safety Chris Conte. They traded up to nab Vereen last year, and he did show some promise in limited time as a rookie, but it certainly would not hurt to grab another option.

While he is undersized for a safety, Damarious Randall put on a show at the combine, proving to teams that he has the athleticism to handle the position in the NFL. His 4.46 40-yard dash, 4.07 20-yard shuttle and 38-inch vertical leap cemented Randall as a solid mid-round safety prospect. Randall is a former wide receiver who has great speed and athleticism. While he is small, he is a physical player who is not afraid to come up and make a big hit. Randall also showed great timing and instincts in the blitz game.

Some teams look at Randall as a corner, so there could be some versatility for the Bears here if they would like to move him as a nickel corner at times. However, Fangio typically plays with a single high safety, and that would be a position that Randall’s athleticism and aggressiveness could thrive in.

Round 6, Pick 7: Titus Davis, WR, Central Michigan

While Cutler does have some nice options to throw to in the passing game, Marshall appears to be on his way out of town, and the Bears could already use some depth at the wide receiver position. In a deep class of receivers, Titus Davis is a bit of a sleeper prospect who could entice the Bears late in the draft.

Davis has nice size (6-foot-1, 196 pounds) for a wide receiver, and while he is far from a burner, he does have good quickness. Davis’ athleticism does not jump off the charts, but he is a good leaper with outstanding body control in the air. Davis is a great route runner, with strong hands and is always aware of where he is on the field. The Bears could use some depth at wide receiver, and Davis is a late round prospect with a little upside, and a fairly safe floor.

Round 7, Pick 7: Jon Feliciano, OL, Miami (Fla.)

As a unit, the Bears’ offensive line is sitting pretty well. That being said, there is certainly a need for depth, and even room for upgrade in the starting line-up. Jon Feliciano is a versatile offensive line prospect who played both guard and tackle in college. At 6-foot-3, 323 pounds, most scouts consider guard to be his calling card in the pros, but becoming a solid right tackle option is certainly possible as well.

Feliciano is an experienced player who excels in the run game. He does not show much athleticism, but he is a strong player who can handle opposing defenders. Feliciano needs to work on his pass protection, and it would be nice to see him become more consistent, but he is an interesting prospect who could bring nice depth and versatility to the Bears’ offensive line.