Vince Wilfork Announces His Departure From New England

Vince Wilfork was informed on Tuesday by the Patriots that the team will not be picking up his 2015 option, resulting in his release. This news comes via Wilfork’s Twitter account on Thursday morning.

The 11 year veteran—all with New England—has been the bedrock to Patriot's defense from the nose and defensive tackle positions. Drafted out of the University of Miami in 2004, Wilfork has seen five Pro Bowl selections, an All Pro, and two Super Bowl championships. Aside from Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, there are few names so synonymous with the dynastic Patriots.

This move comes in the era of a fixed cap ceiling, where tough decisions are made in the name of long-term roster preservation. The Patriots are challenged with re-signed essential free agents Devin McCourty and Shane Vereen, along with restructuring Darrelle Revis’ sizable $25 million cap number. After transitioning to the 4-3 and selecting defensive tackle Dominique Easley in last year’s draft, it appears the Patriots have been posturing the roster to live without a traditional nose tackle of Wilfork’s class for at least a couple years now. The Patriots will save a bit over $8 million on the season (according to Spotrac.com) in allowing Wilfork to walk.

Despite playing every game in 2014-15, Wilfork (33) is entering the twilight of his career after a several achilles injury two seasons ago. Still, it doesn’t appear Wilfork is prepared to hang it up if his Twitter manifesto is anything to go by, asking himself, “Can I still play football? Hell yeah! Do I still love football? Hell yeah!” Even at 33, Wilfork can still be an effective blockade that demands the attention an opponent’s offensive line. It will be interesting to see where Wilfork’s career goes from here, but we don't think anyone will argue that he will “always remain a New England Patriot forever."