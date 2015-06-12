Seahawks Agree To Terms With Veteran QB Tarvaris Jackson

Those of you who were worried about who the Seahawks had behind Russell Wilson can now take a deep breath. Seattle made a very smart move yesterday by bringing back their backup at QB the past two years in Tarvaris Jackson. Jackson has previous starting experience in both Seattle and his previous team, the Minnesota Vikings. Seattle has been thin at QB this offseason, only using two QB's at OTA's while B.J. Daniels makes the switch to WR. With Jackson being a near lock to make this roster, the backup QB position is more than likely accounted for now.

Although this is a Pete Carroll type move and has been raving about futures contract signee R.J. Archer, expect him to mention that there will be some competition but don't expect any surprises. Jackson is very popular in the locker room being the starter for this team when its young stars were first entering this league. Last year, Doug Baldwin told Heraldnet's John Boyle exactly what Tarvaris means to this team, "He was one of my closest buds on the team. His presence in the locker room is different; he’s a character, but he’s a leader as well. Regardless of his role on the team, he’ll be welcomed back with open arms, because he’s a great guy."

Jackson has a much bigger impact than most realize. One thing is for sure, Seattle has their overtime coin toss caller back, something that ESPN 710 Seattle's Mike Salk was jokingly worried about. Seattle has the proper insurance needed for star QB Russell Wilson, and a familiar and well respected face that will continue to strengthen the bond this team has.