Nick Foles Agrees To Contract Extension With St. Louis Rams

The St. Louis Rams have agreed to terms with quarterback Nick Foles on a two-year contract extension. This ensures that Foles will be with the Rams through the 2017 season. The extension is worth $24.5 million. The deal was completed just before the Rams’ team scrimmage at Lindenwood University on Friday night.

Foles was headed into the last year of his rookie contract coming into the 2015 season. He was traded to the St. Louis Rams from the Philadelphia Eagles on March 13th, 2015 for quarterback Sam Bradford. Both teams swapped some draft picks as well.

After signing his new contract, Foles added, “It’s something the team had talked to my people about, and I want to be here. I want to focus on my teammates. I want to be all-in. I don’t want to have to worry about contract issues or anything. To me, that can be selfish. I’m very fortunate to be here. I’m fortunate to have a contract. To me, I’m very thankful.”

Foles is an upgrade from injury prone Sam Bradford and gives the team a chance to compete for a playoff spot in this upcoming season. Head coach Jeff Fisher said, “It’s a good deal for us, good deal for him (Nick Foles), he wants to be here, and we want him here right now. He’s done a lot of good things for us in a short period of time.”

Foles truly makes the Rams playoff contenders for at least a wildcard spot this season. The Rams already have a stacked defense full of talent, and now on offense with Foles at quarterback and also new offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti calling plays, who knows what the Rams offense will be capable of.

The move is iffy to some, being that Nick Foles hasn't played in an actual game for the Rams yet. But according to coaches and teammates, Foles has been making plays and has truly changed the dynamic of this Rams offense and gives them a chance to compete. The Rams and Foles have both had interest in an extension from the day the Rams acquired Foles from the Philadelphia Eagles. This extension really makes sense and should prove well in the future.