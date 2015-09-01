Giants Visit The Patriots In The Final Week Of The Preseason

New England Patriots vs New York Giants

Time: September 3rd, 7:30 PM EST

Location: Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA

Line: New England Patriots (-2.5)

Regular Season is right around the corner:

As the regular season is quickly approaching, all NFL teams will have to cut their rosters down to 53 players by Saturday at 4:00 PM EST. The New England Patriots will take on the New York Giants as both teams will soon have big decisions to make. This is usually the game in which young players make their final case to make the final roster. It should be very competitive as players are fighting for the few jobs that remain.

Here are some players to watch in the final preseason game, as well as a prediction of how the game will end.

Wide receiver Aaron Dobson (Patriots)

Aaron Dobson, the Patriots former second-round pick, is now fighting for a spot on the final roster. After accumulating 37 catches, over 500 yards, and four touchdowns as a rookie, Dobson had a major drop off in year two finishing with just three catches for 38 yards. With the Patriots having injuries at the receiver position, it increases Dobson's chances to make the roster. Dobson will have to show he still has it against the Giants, or it may be his final game in a Patriots uniform.

Tight end Adrien Robinson (Giants)

Giants Tight end Adrien Robinson has been on the roster bubble for quite some time now. This may finally be the year he gets released. The 26-year old may be running out of time to make an impact for the Giants. Last year he finished with just five catches for 50 yards and one touchdown. Robinson will likely not make the team as he is now lagging behind other tight ends like Larry Donnell and veteran Daniel Fells. If Robinson doesn't improve very quickly, he will be on the outside looking in when the final cuts come around.

Running back Dion Lewis (Patriots)

Dion Lewis has looked very impressive during the preseason. But, will it be enough to earn him a spot on the 53-man roster? The Pats have many running backs on the roster, including Legeratte Blount, Brandon Bolden, and Jonas Gray. In a very crowded backfield, Lewis may not make the roster, even though he has been amazing throughout this preseason. For now, Lewis, as well as the fans, will have to see if he makes the roster. If he has a big game against the Giants, Lewis should help his case for a big spot in a major way.

Defensive tackle Cullen Jenkins (Giants)

34-year-old Cullen Jenkins may no longer be a Giant in just a few days. At that age, Jenkins is way past his prime and is coming off a year in which he had just 15 tackles and one sack. The Giants have younger players at the position like the young rising Jay Bromley. Unless Jenkins is able to show the Giants his value soon, he will likely be without a job in a few days.

Game Prediction:

While the final score of this game will be meaningless, the Giants will be able to pull out a win. With mostly players fighting for their lives on display, it should be very competitive throughout.

Giants 16, Patriots 10