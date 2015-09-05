New England Patriots Cut 12 Including Reggie Wayne, Jonas Gray

September 5th marked the final cuts of the preseason with the regular season around the corner mounting pressure on coach/manager Bill Belichick. The New England Patriots successfully whittled their roster down to the 53-man maximum today with several surprises, perhaps none bigger than veteran Reggie Wayne.

The veteran wide receiver spending his entire career prior to this season in Indianapolis didn't quite catch on in New England despite harboring a $450,000 signing bonus. The decision to release Wayne came as an added surprise with multiple reports stating that Wayne wasn't pleased with the intensity and difficulty of the team offense.

Many venues, including Yahoo Sports, have reported that Wayne and the Patriots "mutually agreed" to part ways upon his request. With youth in Aaron Dobson and Chris Harper remaining on the roster along with Brandon LaFell's remainder on the PUP list, the receiving core looks thin entering week one.

Wayne wasn't the only surprise cut of the day, as one hit wonder and local favorite Jonas Gray was cut despite LeGarrette Blount being suspended the first week of the season.

Looking at the running backs on the roster for week one, the closest thing to a between the tackles running back is Brandon Bolden who has played the majority of his time on special teams recently. The remaining backs, Dion Lewis and James White, appear to be better in the passing game rather than pounding forward for three yards at a time.

Additional cuts included tight end Asante Cleveland, linebackers Darius Fleming and James Morris, corner Robert McClain, defensive lineman Zach Moore, receiver Jalen Saunders, defensive backs Daxton Swanson, Justin Coleman, and Brandon King, and edge player Xzavier Dickson.

The majority of the remaining players were no surprise except for veteran corner Robert McClain and young linebacker James Morris.

Morris appeared to be a potential for the roster last season or at worst a priority for the practice squad last season until he tore his ACL in the final preseason game. McClain, arriving from Atlanta via free agency, had a strong showing in week one of the preseason but his performance faded as the preseason continued, leading to his eventual cut.

Young players such as James Morris, Xzavier Dickson, and Brandon King still have a chance to stick with the team by way of the practice squad if they clear waivers.

With New England entering the season so thin at running back and receiver, activity from GM Belichick is more than likely over the coming weeks.