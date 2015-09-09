New England vs. Pittsburgh: Week One Patriots Preview

New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Time: September 10th, 8:30 PM EST

Location: Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA

At long last the New England Patriots will be taking the field in a football game that means something. Fans and critics alike will momentarily be spared the media barrage of Deflategate, Spygate, or steal play sheets from the opponent gate this Thursday night in what appears to be a matchup between two playoff contenders. Here is what to watch for after the Patriots raise banner number four.

Penetration by the Defense:

The New England Patriots weren’t exactly known for their pass rush last season. Sure the team has local household names in Chandler Jones and Rob Ninkovich, but with those two playing most, if not all of the snaps week to week, the pass rush was lack luster at times last season. This all looked to change this offseason when New England gave up the likes of Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner for bulkier pass rushers like Jabaal Sheard.

New England double dipped on D-Lineman in the draft as well, adding athletic Malcolm Brown at defensive tackle and a young edge defender in Trey Flowers. Throw in the pickup of Rufus Johnson and healthy play from Domonique Easley, and the entire defensive line looks stacked on paper. That being said, looks can be deceiving, so if New England wants to be seen as an aggressive attacking front seven, the youth up front will have to get in the backfield to make plays against the run and pass.

Player to Watch: Dominique Easley

Easley was drafted last season late in the first round to be the answer as an interior penetrator in New England but hardly played due to bad knees. Entering this season, Easley appears to be 100 percent and should be a major player in the mix at defensive tackle. Easley has shown flashes already in the preseason and could help his playing time for future games if he flashes again week one.

Who’s the Second Corner and is Butler a True First?

The general consensus entering week one is that Malcolm Butler will be the number one corner and the second corner spot is open for the taking. Leading the charge for the second corner spot is veteran Terrell Brown, but with Belichick, no one can be certain. Players like Logan Ryan, Bradley Fletcher, or even Devin McCourty could see significant time at corner against Pittsburgh’s potent passing attack.

Player to Watch: Malcolm Butler

Antonio Brown is a beast. It’s hard to tell who loves him more, his fantasy owners or Steelers fans. Last season, Brown amassed nearly 1,700 yards on 129 receptions for Pittsburgh. Brown will be the first true test lining up across from second year corner Malcolm Butler. The Super Bowl celebrations are over, leaving Butler back on the field, this time against one of the best in the game. Many have questioned whether Butler, a healthy scratch multiple times last season, has what it takes to be a true number one corner.

Week one has the potential to be a huge bid of confidence if Butler contains Brown to modest numbers. However, it also has the potential to strike doubt in the hearts of New England fans if Brown goes off for 160 yards which he certainly can do. Whichever way the matchup turns out will go a long way to judging Butler and the entirety of the secondary.

Pressure in Brady’s Face:

Any seasoned Patriots fan knows that when a team gets pressure on Tom Brady off the edge, he simply steps up and delivers the ball down field. On the other hand, fans also know that pressure up the middle ruins Brady’s timing and rhythm, just ask Justin Tuck. Entering the 2015 season, the Patriots have just as many interior line questions as they did entering the year prior which ultimately took the team four games to figure out. This season, however, instead of veteran Dan Connolly, the team has youth on the interior which could add to the problem. If the interior line can’t keep the pressure out of Brady’s face, the offense will sputter and the banner hanging may be ruined.

Players to Watch: Tre’ Jackson or Shaq Mason

One of the guard positions is open on the New England offensive line and it appears it will be filled with youth. Rookies Tre' Jackson and Shaq Mason both show promise at a young age but have visible flaws on some of the more routine plays. Whichever of the two starts will need to protect the Quarterback as well as do their job opening holes particularly with Legarrette Blount unavailable.

Tom - The Safeties:

Gone are the days in Pittsburgh when Troy Polamalu was making plays all over the field. Even with Polamalu, the New England Patriots have always torched the Steelers’ secondary. Whether it was Randy Moss running past Ryan Clark, Deion Branch on a backside slant, or even Aaron Dobson blowing by Ike Taylor in 2013, the Patriots just seem to own the Pittsburgh secondary. The wide receiving core for New England is banged up, but Tom Brady and company have some added motivation after being called cheaters all summer. Look for Brady to start with some quick throws underneath and then proceed to open up the defense as the game progresses.

Player to Watch: Aaron Dobson

Rather than repeating ourselves by picking Brady here, we are going to pick the only vertical receiver on the roster. The Steelers have invested little into their secondary over the years, leaving the team with a dearth of skilled coverage players, add on the fact that Dobson caught five passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns last time and is fighting for a roster spot, and this seems like the perfect time for a coming out party. Dobson has all the athleticism in the world so if he gains confidence in practice and early in the game, he could have another monster outing against Pittsburgh.