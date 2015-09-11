New England Patriots Defeat Pittsburgh Steelers 28-21 On Opening Night Of The NFL Season

The New England Patriots kicked off the 2015 season with a successful 28-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Foxboro. The game was huge for fans of the team as the Krafts put on a massive celebration pregame. Once "All I Do is Win" stopped blaring through the speakers and the banner was hung, it was back to business for the Patriots whose's usual "bend but don't break" defense allowed them to squeak out a solid win against what looks to be a playoff team in Pittsburgh.

The crowd at Gillette was electric for most of the game but perhaps never louder than when Tom Brady initially exited the locker room and emerged onto the field. Still an hour before kickoff, the fans let the league know they are elated to see their quarterback back on the field. Brady would have to wait, however, as the Patriots won the toss and elected to kickoff to open the season.

The first drive of the game went as planned for the Steelers, who drove down the field on the back of veteran running back DeAngelo Williams. Pittsburgh drove right down the field until an interesting call to have star wide receiver Antonio Brown throw the ball blew up for an eight yard loss, followed by a penalty on the offensive line that pushed Pittsburgh back and settling for a 44-yard field goal attempt. Unfortunately, for newly acquired kicker Josh Scobee he shanked the field goal far right and the Patriots took over.

The Patriots first possession went nowhere, despite solid running by Dion Lewis, resulting in a punt, but the ball was given right back by way of a punt after Dont’a Hightower recorded a sack on Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. From that point on Tom Brady caught fire as he drove the team down the field connecting with Julian Edelman several times to move the chains, and finishing off the drive with a touchdown pass to a shockingly uncovered Rob Gronkowski along the right sideline. The Pittsburgh defense appeared to have a miscommunication pre-snap leaving Gronkowski alone on the sideline to scamper into the endzone.

After yet another missed field goal by Pittsburgh’s Josh Scobee, this time from 46, the Patriots once again drove down the field to score. Led again by the weaving runs from Dion Lewis and some great touch passes by Tom Brady, the Patriots broke into the red zone. From the one yard line Brady ran a sneaky play action and lobbed a ball to the towering Gronkowski for his second touchdown of the night.

New England entered halftime up 14-3 in a game that should have been much closer, if not for Scobee missing two field goals and a bonehead play by Steelers wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey who stepped out of bounds in the end zone despite being wide open, taking six points off the board.

Starting the second half like they ended the first, New England quickly drove down the field culminating in a one-yard out route to the new guy Scott Chandler.

Pittsburgh wasn't going to go down without a fight as they quickly struck back with chunk plays to Antonio Brown and Markus Wheaton, eventually punching it in with fullback Will Johnson from the one yard line. Opting to go for the two-point conversion, the Steelers completed a quick slant to Wheaton cutting the score to 21-11.

The Patriots' next drive was halted by a well timed safety blitz and resulting sack of Brady by safety Will Allen. With the ball back in the hands of Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger went back to the air and found Wheaton down the right sideline for a big gain and threatened to bring the game within three, but once again the Steelers shot themselves in the foot with untimely offensive penalties and settled for a chip shot field goal making it 21-14.

The Patriots would end all hope of a comeback on their next drive when starting with a massive 52-yard catch and run by Rob Gronkowski over the corner. Gronkowski wasn’t done on the drive, however, as just a few plays later he recovered a fumble on the one yard line, and after two failed attempts to score the New England tight end caught a corner fade in the back of the endzone for his third touchdown on the night.

With a late touchdown pass to Antonio Brown the Steelers would cut the lead to 28-21, but that would be the final as it was too little too late. New England begins the season 1-0 and with the victory it gives Tom Brady the most wins for a single franchise, passing the great Brett Favre.

Top Performers:

Although both quarterbacks threw for great numbers the top performers of the game were the players who caught the ball. For the Patriots, tight end Rob Gronkowski was simply too much to handle as he recorded the longest single gain of the day to go along with three impressive touchdown catches. Gronkowski as usual was uncoverable in the red zone making it almost easy for Brady and company to finish off drives.

For Pittsburgh, the great play came from stud receiver Antonio Brown who did everything right. Brown was efficient and effective as he ended the night with nine catches for 133 yards and a touchdown. He wasn't always open as the Patriots' Malcolm Butler competed well, but Brown was just too much making acrobatic catches all over the field, highlighted by his catch below.



