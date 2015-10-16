Week Six Preview: New York Giants - Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles

Time: October 19th , 8:30 ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia PA

Line: Philadelphia Eagles (-4.0)

The New York Giants come into their week six matchup winners of three in a row and in sole possession of first place in the NFC East. The Giants will look to take a huge step towards winning their first NFC East title since 2011 as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

What a Finish!!!

The Giants took over sole possession of first place in the NFC East last week thanks to a Dallas Cowboys loss as well as some late game heroics from Eli Manning.

After a back and forth game against the lowly San Francisco 49ers, the Giants found themselves trailing by just four points with under two minutes remaining. Then Manning came in and led one of the greatest Giants comebacks in recent memory. With no Rueben Randle or Odell Beckham Jr. for a large majority of the final drive, Manning put it upon himself to lead the Giants to victory. After completing many passes to Shane Vereen on the final drive, Manning found tight end Larry Donnell for a 12-yard score with just under 30 seconds remaining.

The Giants will look to stay hot and take a sizeable lead in the NFC East on Monday night.

Injury Report:

CB Prince Amukamara- The Giants top corner will be out for 2-to-4 weeks after partially tearing his pectoral in the win last week. This is a huge loss for a Giants defense that has one of the leagues worst pass defenses.

WR Odell Beckham Jr.- Beckham is questionable with a hamstring injury. If he is unable to go Monday night it would be a huge blow to a Giants team that largely depends on his high level of play.

WR Victor Cruz- Cruz is listed as questionable for this matchup although it appears he won't suit up. Cruz has not yet practiced this week and will likely not play if that continues. Cruz has not played since week six of last year.

LB Devon Kennard- The young talented linebacker is questionable for this game. After missing a game last week due to a hamstring injury, it will be a big momentum boast if Kennard is able to suit up this week.

DE Robert Ayers- The Giants top pass rusher has not played in a few weeks now and is unsure about his status for the game on Monday.

LB Jon Beason- It looks as if the injury prone linebacker will be able to suit up and play Monday after suffering a concussion Sunday night. Beason still must pass the NFL's concussion protocol.

LB Jonathan Casillas- The backup linebacker is likely to play this week after being limited all week with a calf injury.

WR Rueben Randle- Like fellow receiver Odell Beckham, Randle is also dealing with a hamstring issue. In Randle's case it appears he is likely to play while Beckham's status is still in doubt.

OT Justin Pugh- After injuring his ankle late in the teams last win, Pugh has been practicing and will be good to go against the Eagles.

Matchups to Watch:

Eli Manning - the Eagles defense:

In recent years Eli Manning has struggled against the Eagles, especially in Philly.

Last year was an absolute nightmare in Philly as Manning was just 13-for-23 for 151 yards and no touchdowns. Manning was also sacked six times in the team's 27-0 beatdown.

This year both teams look very different. Manning has been outstanding this year and the Eagles had a makeover of their secondary with the addition of Byron Maxwell and Walter Thurmond.

If the Giants want any chance of winning, Manning will have to play possibly his best game of the 2015 season.

Giants Special Teams - Eagles Return Game:

In past years the Giants have had one of the leagues worst return defenses while the Eagles have been one of the few elite special teams in the NFL.

This year the Giants special teams unit has been much improved and that has made a huge impact. If the Giants want to win they will have to contain Darren Sproles and the Eagles' special teams unit.

Prediction:

With injuries against the Giants, this game will not be easy to win. But the Eagles have been unbelievably inconsistent this year while the Giants have begun to get red hot. With first place on the line, this writer thinks the Giants will ride their momentum into Philly and Eli Manning will have a huge game against a porous Eagles secondary.

Giants 27, Eagles 24