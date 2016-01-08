2015 New York Giants Season Review

2015-16 Season in Review:

The New York Giants finished 6-10 for the second consecutive year. Here is a list of all the results from their games- (Wins are in green and Losses are in red)

After going into the bye week at 5-5, the Giants finished the season with five losses in six games, finishing third in the NFC East. Tom Coughlin resigned as head coach of the Giants after 12 seasons which included two Super Bowl titles, and 102 regular season wins.

Offensive MVP

Eli Manning, Quarterback

Even with the turnovers and late game blunders, Eli Manning put up career highs in many categories this year in his second season under offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo. Manning finished the season with a completion percentage of 62.6%, 4,436 yards, a career high 35 touchdowns and just 14 interceptions. Manning cut down on bad decisions this year which led to more scoring opportunities. If Manning continues the strong play into next season, the Giants could have a chance at winning the lowly NFC East.

Other Candidate: Odell Beckham Jr.

Defensive MVP

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Cornerback

The Giants defense was historically bad in 2015 but there had to be one bright spot, right? That bright spot was second-year Giant Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Even while he missed one game Rodgers-Cromarite finished with 58 total tackles, 2 forced fumbles and 3 interceptions including one that he ran back for a touchdown.

Rodgers-Cromartie did a fairly good job at shutting down the opposing teams top receiver. Next season, the Giants must do a better job of adding talent to their defense to help good players like Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

Other Candidates: Robert Ayers, Landon Collins

Best Rookie:

Ereck Flowers, Offensive tackle

Ereck Flowers had many doubters when the Giants drafted him with the 9th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. Flowers played most of the season at left tackle and did so with a bad ankle. Flowers, a monster of a man, protected Manning's blind side and never allowed him to get hit too much. If Will Beatty comes back in 2016, Flowers could potentially move back to right tackle where he played a lot when he was in college at Miami (FL).

Other Candidates: Landon Collins, Will Tye

Biggest Suprise

Will Tye, Tight end

Will Tye was signed as an undrafted free agent and was unlikely to play in many games, if any, this season. But after season ending injuries to Larry Donnell and Daniel Fells, Tye was forced into action and excelled more than anyone could have expected. He finished with 42 catches for 464 yards and 3 touchdowns. Tye proved he can be a versatile tight end and the rookie out of Stony Brook will likely have a much bigger role going into his second season.

Other Candidates: Rashad Jennings, Weston Richburg

Best Play

Odell Beckham Jr. Touchdown - Washington Redskins

Losing in the 4th quarter against the Washington Redskins, Eli Manning lobbed a pass for Beckham in the corner of the endzone. Beckham dove full extension for another incredible one-handed catch.

Other Candidates: Larry Donnel touchdown - 49ers, Rashad Jennings touchdown catch - Buffalo Bills.

Best Offseason Addition

Dwayne Harris, wide reciever/ return specialist

When the Giants signed ex-Cowboy Dwayne Harris to a 5-year 17.5 million dollar deal last season, many people thought it was a major overspend and Harris would be a bust. It has been the complete opposite day though as Harris as proved he can be a solid second or third receiver behind Beckham, and he has added a spark to a previously weak special teams. Harris finished with 396 yards and 3 touchdowns and added two return touchdowns.

Best Game

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, Week 8

While the Giants lost this game in heartbreaking fashion like they did so many others, this was an offensive shootout for the ages. The Saints led by Drew Brees won the game 52-49. Brees outdid Eli Manning as he threw 7 touchdowns compared to Manning's 6. Odell Beckham found the endzone three times even in a losing effort.

Other Candidates: Patriots at Giants (week 10), Panthers at Giants (week 15)

What Happens Next?

The Giants will enter the 2016 season with a lot of hope but with many questions still to be answered. First, they need to hire a new coach to replace Tom Coughlin. They also must improve their horrid defense and take advantage of their high draft pick (No. 9) this year. Next, the year the Giants will likely be a challenger to unseat the Washington Redskins as NFC East champions.